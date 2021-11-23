KVMR holds Black Friday fundraiser supporting food bank, Sammie’s Friends

It’s becoming a KVMR 89.5 FM tradition on Black Friday: an opportunity for listeners, members and the community to make a contribution, with each donation generating support for three, count’em, three nonprofits.

For every financial gift the Nevada City nonprofit radio station receives this Friday, SPD Markets will fill a bag of groceries and give it to the Food Bank of Nevada County. Not only that, but Incredible Pets will also donate five pounds of pet food to Sammie’s Friends for needy cats and dogs.

The station will also hold a special day of programming to celebrate “this chain reaction of do-gooding,” as KVMR Membership Director Adriana Kelly likes to say.

Gifts can be made online anytime at kvmr.org, by phoning 530-265-9555 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, or by mailing or dropping off a contribution outside the station’s office at 120 Bridge Street at Spring Street across from the Miner’s Foundry in downtown Nevada City.

“Every year on Black Friday, we like to offer a different perspective on holiday spending,” says Kelly, “And we’re lucky to have some great community partners working with us.”

“Because of them, we can offer these extra benefits.”

“You see, In effect, your donation does triple duty,” she explains. “It’s a way you can really stretch your holiday giving dollars.”

During the day, KVMR’s Friday schedule includes:

Morning Show with Jerianne Van Dijk and Todd Wahoske (7 a.m.)

The New Brick Road folk show with Laurie DesJardin (10 a.m.)

Room Temperature Butter eclectic music show with Jess Taber (12 p.m.)

The New Bleat new music program with Sean Dooley (2 p.m.)

Espresso Music Magazine with Hap Hazard (4 p.m.)

Three years ago, the station collected money to give to fire relief efforts just a few weeks after the Camp Fire destroyed much of Paradise and surrounding areas. In 2019, Black Friday raised funds for a new KVMR transmitter to replace one damaged during power shutdowns that autumn.

And last year community partners and other non-rofits joined the fray.

“This is a way you can jump start your holiday giving without having to brave lines or fight for parking,” notes Kelly. “Supporting community radio also helps local families in need this holiday season and provides a full belly for people and pets.”

Adds Kelly, “We’ve learned we can still be together through KVMR even while we’re often apart.”

On The Air is an occasional look at Nevada City’s volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station

KNOW & HEAR WHAT: Fourth Annual KVMR 89.5 FM Black Friday Fundraiser. For every donation KVMR receives, SPD Markets will donate $20 of groceries to Food Bank of Nevada County and Incredible Pets will donate pet food to Sammie’s Friends WHEN: Black Friday, Nov. 26, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. WHERE: 89.5 FM DONATE: Online at kvmr.org , call 530/265-9555, or mail KVMR, 120 Spring Street, Nevada City CA 95959 INFO: kvmr.org

KVMR's Adriana Kelly (partial) and Jessica Faulks (right) help gather up some SPD groceries to give to the Food Bank of Nevada County.

Provided photo