KVMR ‘Caravan Of Love’ motorcade drives through Nevada City, Grass Valley on Valentine’s Day Sunday

KVMR Board of Directors member Paula Galindo is spearheading the "Caravan Of Love," which will take place through Nevada City and Grass Valley on Valentine’s Day this Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. "It's about coming together," she says.

Submitted Photo

KVMR Community Radio is assembling a “Caravan of Love” motorcade this Sunday, Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, through Nevada City and Grass Valley, with everyone invited to take part.

“In the midst of a long year of separation the ‘love drive’ will serve as a way to help bring our community together,” says Brian Terhorst, the KVMR Board of Directors President.

Organized by KVMR’s Board of Directors, the COVID-safe vehicle motorcade will be gathering by noon at the Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot in Nevada City.

The Caravan will then depart at 12:30 p.m. from the Rood Center and head down West Broad Street, onto Broad Street, and through Downtown Nevada City making way for Grass Valley. Parade route maps will be distributed at noon at the event.

“During these challenging times it becomes crucial to do what we can to communicate a message of love, peace, hope and solidarity to communities and individuals,” says Board Member Paula Galindo who is spearheading the Caravan.

“This is not a political event, it goes beyond political affiliations,” adds Galindo. “It’s about coming together responsibly in the midst of social distancing, vibrating on a message of union and friendship.”

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in a “Love Theme”: hearts, flowers, etc.

“Be as creative as you wish,” notes Board Member Elisa Parker. “Decorating is not a requirement and please plan your decorations in a way that they won’t leave debris behind.”

Since this is a COVID-safe event, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times and to obey the normal rules of the road. Board Members and KVMR Volunteers will be on hand, masked and at a safe distance and will help get the motorcade lined up and disembarked at the right time.

Coinciding with the motorcade KVMR will broadcast the “Caravan of Love Radio Special” featuring uplifting songs with broadcasters and the board’s Terhost, Galindo and Parker. Listeners can tune into 89.5 FM or online KVMR.org to hear the program from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Also, the “Caravan of Love” has been coordinated with the cities of Nevada City and Grass Valley. The Joe Cain Parade, which would normally take place on that day, has been suspended this year due to COVID restrictions. So KVMR is filling the void with a safe, weather-proof alternative, according to Terhorst.

“One of the things we love most about living here in Nevada County is the way we hang together as a community,” he says.

“This past year has really caused a lot of separation and division. We’re hoping the Caravan will give us the chance to safely get together in the spirit of peace and community … and on Valentine’s Day! – a day for celebrating Love!”

In order to have a general idea of how many vehicles will be in the Caravan, the KVMR Board is asking those who intend to join the caravan to send an R.S.V.P. email to theboard@kvmr.org.

“Please include ‘Caravan of Love’ in the subject line and indicate the number of vehicles you intend to bring,” according to the board.

Source: KVMR