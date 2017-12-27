KVMR 2017 Year in Review — Our Favorite Albums

More proof that KVMR 89.5 FM plays a wide variety of music is certainly in the pudding below, once again.

Very few 2017 albums — and even fewer "best sellers" show up on multiple lists compiled by the Nevada City radio station 150 or so volunteer broadcasters. Most nods went to Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real's self—titled album.

Some of those participating are broadcasters at the radio station's new alternative music format online stream only: KVMRx, which can be heard at kvmrx.org

KVMR closes the year with a pair of live music remote broadcasts, featuring Nevada County's own Achilles Wheel live at 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the Crazy Horse in Nevada City, and Tahoe's acclaimed Dead Winter Carpenters and the Pine Street Ramblers live New Year's Eve from the Auburn Event Center at 9 p.m. Sunday (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

Favorite albums

Mark Leviton — Pet Sounds — Wednesdays 10 p.m. to midnight.

The Replacements — "For Sale: Live at Maxwell's 1986," Father John Misty — "Pure Comedy," Sun Kil Moon — "Common as Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood," Fleet Foxes — "Crack-Up," Randy Newman — "Dark Matter," Ani DiFranco — "Binary," Nicole Atkins — "Goodnight Rhonda Lee," Kraftwerk — "3-D: The Catalogue," Mount Eerie — "A Crow Looked at Me," and The Mountain Goats — "Goths."

Jerianne Van Dijk — Morning Show — Fridays 7-10 a.m.

Stanton Moore — "With you in Mind," Alex Cuba — "Lo Unico Constante," Doug Macleod — "Break the Chain," Niia — "I," and JD McPherson — "Undivided Heart and Soul."

Laurie DesJardins — The New Brick Road — Fridays 10 a.m. to noon.

The Jeremiahs — "The Femme Fatale of Maine," Cassie and Maggie — "The Willow Collection," KC Groves — "Happy Little Trees," Joe Jencks — "Poets, Philosophers, Workers & Wanderers," Trout Steak Revival — "Spirit to the Sea," Imar — "Afterlight," Zoe & Cloyd — "Eyes Brand New," Hanneke Cassel — "Trip to Walden Pond," Matthew Byrne — "Horizon Lines," Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — "Ports of Call," and May Erlewine — "Mother Lion."

Greg Jewett — Music Magazine — Mondays 4-6 p.m.

Big Thief — "Capacity" & "Saddle Creek," Boogat — "San Cristobal Baile Inn," Fever Ray — "Plunge," Josh One — "Time Stamp," Kaleida — "Tear the Roots," Maggie Koerner — "Dig Down Deep," La Misa Negra — "La Misa Negra," Angus & Julia Stone — "Snow," and Tumble — "Music for Trio."

Larry Hillberg — Backroads — Saturdays 7-10 a.m.

Willie Watson — "Folksinger Vol. 2," Rhiannon Giddens — "Freedom Highway," Kelly's Lot — "Bittersweet," Rayna Gellert — "Workin's Too Hard," Tim Grimm — "A Stranger In This Time," Joe Jencks — "Poets, Philosophers, Workers, & Wanderers," Charlie Parr — "Dog," Tom Russell — "Folk Hotel," Joe West — "Rodeo of the Soul," Terry Klein — "Great Northern," and Quiles and Cloud — "Shake Me Now."

Bill Emerson — Trance— It Lounge — Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight

Zero T. — "Golden Section," Various Drum & Bass — "Hospitality In The Park," Various Bass Music. — "The Sound Of Bass Culture," Artificial Intelligence — "True Colours," Special Request. — "Belief System," Maya Jane Coles. — "Take Flight," and Various Techno. — "Klockworks 20."

Connie Coale — Music Magazine — Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.

Wailin Jennys — "Fifteen," Birds of Chicago — "American Flowers," Wood Brothers — "One Drop of Truth (Single)," Richard Thompson — "Acoustic Rarities," Daniel Champagne — "Fault Lines," Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real — "Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real," Van Morrison— "Roll with the Punches" & "Caroline Records," and Eilen Jewell — "Down Hearted Blues."

The Guitar Mama — Groove Sessions — Thursdays 2-4 p.m. (KVMRx)

Kendrick Lamar — "Damn.," Thievery Corporation — "Temple of I and I," Thundercat — "Drunk," ZZ Ward — "The Storm," N.E.R.D — "No One Ever Really Dies," Jidenna — "The Chief," Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings — "Soul of a Woman," Miguel — "War and Leisure," Run the Jewels — "Run The Jewels 3," and Jay-Z — "4:44."

John Rumsey — Four Strong Winds — Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon

Joe Jencks — "Poets, Philosophers, Workers & Wanderers," Variious Artists — "Tribute to the Travelin' Lady Rosalie Sorrels," Tim Grimm — "A Stranger in This Land," John McCutcheon — "Trolling For Dreams," Chris Hillman — "Bidin' My Time," Wailin' Jennys — "Fifteen," Andy and Judy — "This Old Town," The Talbott Brothers — "Gray," Tim O'Brien — "Where The River Meets The Road," and Laura Zucker — "Say Yes."

Smokin' J — The Breakfast Show — Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon (KVMRx)

Tyler, The Creator — "Flower Boy," Kendrick Lamar — "Damn.," SZA — "Ctrl" Maggie Rogers — "Now That The Light Is Fading," Faye Webster — "Faye Webster," Greta Van Fleet — "From The Fires," Lorde — "Melodrama," Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile — "Lotta Sea Lice," and Phoebe Bridgers — "Stranger in the Alps."

Johnny Gallagher — Music Magazine — Tuesdays 4-6 p.m.

Lukas Nelson & The Promise Of The Real — "Lukas Nelson & The Promise Of The Real," The Soul Of John Black — "Early In The Moanin'," John McNamara — "Rollin' With It," Chris Pierce — "You've Got To Feel It!," Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — "A Brand New Me," Blackie & The Rodeo Kings — "Kings and Kings," and Chelsea Williams — "Boomerang."

John Adams — Early Morning Ramble — Fridays 4-7 a.m.

Willie Watson — "Folksinger Vol. 2," Tim Grimm — "A Stranger In This Time," Birds of Chicago — "American Flowers," Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real — "Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real," Tom Russell — "Folk Hotel," Andy Hall & Roosevelt Collier — "Let The Steel Play," Byrd & Street — "This Much Is True," Beppe Gambetta — "Short Stories," David Rawlings — "Poor David's Almanack," Infamous Stringdusters — "Laws Of Gravity," and John McCutcheon — "The Machine (Single)."

Todd Wahoske — Todd's Two Too! — Fridays 8:30-9 a.m.

Father John Misty — "Pure Comedy," Run The Jewels — "Run The Jewels 3," Perfume Genius — "No Shape," LCD Soundsystem — "American Dream," The National — "Sleep Well Beast," Mura Masa — "Mura Masa," The War on Drugs — "A Deeper Understanding," Oh Sees — "Orc," Soulwax — "FROM DEEWEE," and Four Tet — "New Energy."

Felton Pruitt — Fat Music Radio — Mondays 1-2 p.m.

Chris Hillman — "Biding My Time," Van Morrison — "Roll With the Punches," Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters — "Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters," Slaid Cleaves — "Ghost On the Car Radio," Stephen Stills & Judy Collins — "Everybody Knows," Mipso — "Coming Down the Mountain," Gregg Allman — "Southern Blood," JD McPherson — "Undivided Heart," Pokey LaFarge — "Manic Revelations," and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real — "Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real."

