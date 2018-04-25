Know your watershed week begins on Saturday

The Wolf Creek Community Alliance presents the first annual Know Your Watershed Week to celebrate the Yuba, Bear, and American River watersheds with more than 30 events hosted by over 20 organizations from Saturday through May 6.

Throughout the week, adults and children will have many opportunities to learn about the watershed they live in, get to know the organizations that support watershed conservation, and have an enjoyable outdoor experience in that watershed.

If you visit http://www.knowyourwatershed.org you will find an interactive map to find and explore your watershed, a calendar of events with full event details, along with fun and informative Watershed information.

Events take place in Auburn, Colfax, Coloma, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Placerville and the beautiful parts in between.

Activities include: cool school programs and events hosted by South Yuba River Citizens League, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Sierra Streams Institute, Placer Nature Center, Grass Valley Charter School and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, as well as public wildflower and bird walks, lots of hikes, a Salmon Run, bio blitzes, a benefit dinner and dance for the Bear River Legal Defense Team, open house at Sierra Streams Institute's new nature center, Wolf Creek chalk art by GVCS at the Miners' Inn, outdoor painting events, restoration activities on the ridge, trail building on Wolf Creek, Watershed Trivia Night at Three Forks Baking and Brewing Company and many other opportunities to learn about or help the watersheds, animals, and people in them.

Participating Organizations and schools to date are: American River Conservancy, American River Institute, American Rivers, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Grass Valley Charter School, Placer Land Trust, Placer Nature Center, California Native Plant Society: Redbud Chapter, Save the Bear River, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, Sierra Foothills Audubon, Woolman at Sierra Friends Center, Sierra Land Trust, Sierra Fund, Sierra Streams Institute, South Yuba River Citizens League, South Yuba River Park Association, Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company, Wolf Creek Community Alliance, and the Yuba Watershed Institute.

To learn more about this event go to http://www.knowyourwatershed.org