 Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Kishi Bashi to the Marisa Funk Theater on January 21. Kishi Bashi is the pseudonym of Athens, Georgia-based, violin virtuoso Kaoru Ishibashi. His musical vocabulary draws from indie pop, rock, beatboxing, vocal looping, and classical violin, as he defies easy categorization, and yet has achieved international appeal.

Shortly after Ishibashi debuted his full-length solo album 151a on Indianapolis label Joyful Noise Recordings, NPR All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen listed Kishi Bashi as his favorite new artist of 2012 noting that he created “a radiant, uplifting soundscape.”