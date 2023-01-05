If you have been around Nevada County for any length of time, you have probably come to expect to see an announcement that John McCutcheon will be playing in the area, helping to raise money for KVMR radio. This is that announcement! And, you can thank the late Utah Phillips for bringing McCutcheon to local venues consistently for the past several decades. McCutcheon, a bit of a renaissance man, is a storyteller, author, activist and prolific musician. He will be performing this Saturday, January 7, at the Center for the Arts to help raise funds for the public radio station that is KVMR-FM.

McCutcheon credits his friendship with Phillips with his introduction to the public radio station.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com