Kick the habit: Class to help people stop smoking in Grass Valley
April 2, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Nicotine Free” a series of smoking cessation classes
WHEN: Starts on Wednesday, April 11, and continues for four more weeks
WHERE: Oak Ridge Apartments., 228 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
COST: $60
INFO: For more information or to reserve a space, call JoAnn Chatlien at 530-274-7939
"Nicotine Free," a series of five smoking cessation classes in a supportive group environment will begin Wednesday, April 11.
The classes span four weeks and will be held at Oak Ridge Apartments., 228 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.
Classes are facilitated by JoAnn Chatlien, a health educator.
The fee is $60 for the series.
Chatlien said the classes will offer tools to help people quit for good.
Participants learn replacement strategies, develop new habits, new activities and how to make plans for a new healthy lifestyle.
Recommended Stories For You
"There is a life after cigarettes," Chatlien said.
If people use the tools, the new normal that they create will be healthier, craving-free, freedom, and money-saving, she said.
"It is a positive to make the attempt," Chatlien said. "There is no failure-just keep trying. Eventually you will succeed."
The class schedule is as follows: All classes will take place between 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will be held on April 11, 18, 23, 25, and the final class will be held May 2.
For more information or to reserve a space, call JoAnn Chatlien at 530-274-7939.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Nicotine Free” a series of smoking cessation classes
WHEN: Starts on Wednesday, April 11, and continues for four more weeks
WHERE: Oak Ridge Apartments., 228 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
COST: $60
INFO: For more information or to reserve a space, call JoAnn Chatlien at 530-274-7939
Trending In: Entertainment
- A wild egg hunt — Roundup of the local Easter activities (Interactive story map)
- Carolyn Singer: Creating an artistic garden
- Ron Cherry: Ground-up Resto-Modded ’61 Corvette
- Prepping for Passover: The history of the holiday and how you can celebrate in Nevada City
- In bloom: Springtime at Ananda: Tulips at Crystal Hermitage Gardens
Trending Sitewide
- Sabrina Distura, accused in deaths of Nevada Union students, released on bond, authorities say
- Nevada County wreck: 3 sent to hospital with major injuries
- San Jose woman Sabrina Distura remains hospitalized after fatal crash, authorities say
- Nevada County authorities identify remains found in November as Kurt Andrew Collins
- Nevada County officials, cannabis advocates dig into details of pot ordinance delay