Kick the habit: Class to help people stop smoking in Grass Valley

"Nicotine Free," a series of five smoking cessation classes in a supportive group environment will begin Wednesday, April 11.

The classes span four weeks and will be held at Oak Ridge Apartments., 228 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

Classes are facilitated by JoAnn Chatlien, a health educator.

The fee is $60 for the series.

Chatlien said the classes will offer tools to help people quit for good.

Participants learn replacement strategies, develop new habits, new activities and how to make plans for a new healthy lifestyle.

"There is a life after cigarettes," Chatlien said.

If people use the tools, the new normal that they create will be healthier, craving-free, freedom, and money-saving, she said.

"It is a positive to make the attempt," Chatlien said. "There is no failure-just keep trying. Eventually you will succeed."

The class schedule is as follows: All classes will take place between 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will be held on April 11, 18, 23, 25, and the final class will be held May 2.

For more information or to reserve a space, call JoAnn Chatlien at 530-274-7939.