Kick the habit: Class to help people stop smoking in Grass Valley
September 17, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Nicotine Free” a series of smoking cessation classes
WHEN: Starts on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and continues for four more weeks
WHERE: Oak Ridge Apartments., 228 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
COST: $60
INFO: For more information or to reserve a space, call JoAnn Chatlien at 530-274-7939
"Nicotine Free," a series of five smoking cessation classes in a supportive group environment will begin Wednesday, Sept. 26, according to a release.
The classes span four weeks and will be held at Oak Ridge Apartments., 228 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.
Classes are facilitated by JoAnn Chatlien, a health educator.
The cost for the series is $60.
Chatlien said the classes will offer tools to help people quit for good.
Participants learn replacement strategies, develop new habits, new activities and how to make plans for a new healthy lifestyle.
"There is a life after cigarettes," Chatlien said.
If people use the tools, the new normal that they create will be healthier, craving-free, and money-saving, she said.
"It is a positive to make the attempt," Chatlien said. "There is no failure — just keep trying. Eventually you will succeed."
The class schedule is as follows: All classes will take place between 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will be held on Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 8, 10, and the final class will be held Oct. 17.
For more information or to reserve a space, call JoAnn Chatlien at 530-274-7939.
