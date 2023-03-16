The Center for the Arts and Reno Tahoe Comedy presents “The Irish Are Coming!”, a comedy show featuring comedians of mostly Irish descent, headlined by Kevin Farley, in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 18, joined by local opener Daniel Walmsley and hosted by Jenn Murphy.
Comedian and actor Kevin Farley was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and studied at the famous Second City in Chicago. It wasn’t long after that he appeared in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris Farley) and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. Soon after, Farley landed a starring role as “Doug Linus” on MTV’s sitcom 2gether where he was met with rave reviews. He continues to appear in television with guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Drunk History, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Superstore. Farley also voices a multitude of characters on the hit Netflix show F is for Family, and found his way into a wide variety of more feature films such as Crowning Jules, Frat Pack, Joe Dirt 2, 1up, and The Truth About Santa Clause.
Farley moved from performing, to behind the camera to write, direct, and produce on many different projects including Co-Executive Producer on the heartwarming “I Am Chris Farley” — a first feature-length biographical documentary about his brother Chris — the late comedy legend. He’s also co-written and co-directed Hollywood & Wine, an irreverent look at an actress struggling in Hollywood, and directed the comedy Paranormal Movie, a film that pokes fun at the “found footage” horror sub-genre popular with moviegoers today.
He is a regular on shows and podcasts like The Bystanders with Jane Lynch, and Offsides, and co-hosts The Farley Farm with his wife out of their home in Fort Myers. He has been featured on The Today Show, The View, Extra, Fox News, and countless radio shows. Kevin recently shot a lead in an upcoming Christmas Film called Grumpy Old Santa to be released in late 2023.
When Farley is not writing screenplays, producing, or directing, he regularly embraces the stage in stand-up comedy, including his own Drybar Comedy Special. Kevin Farley has truly established himself as a comedic presence both on the big screen and off.
Hosting the evening is Jenn Murphy, an “Irish lass” that has been doing standup comedy for 14 years and recently released her 2nd Album called Orally Challenged. Since moving from New York to Los Angeles she has been featured on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV, Comics Unleashed on ABC, Last Comic Standing on NBC, and Laughs on FOX. As well as touring the U.S. to perform at clubs, She has also done three military tours to Afghanistan, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and Greece to perform for our troops.
Getting the evening started is a hilarious, special guest comic, and local, Daniel Walmsley. This is a fun night of comedy not to be missed at The Center for the Arts with Kevin Farley on March 18.
WHO: Kevin Farley WHAT: Live at The Center for the Arts WHEN: Saturday, March 18, Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. WHERE: 314 W. Main Street Grass Valley, CA ADMISSION: Reserved Seating: $30 — $55 Ages 17+