When Farley is not writing screenplays, producing, or directing, he regularly embraces the stage in stand-up comedy, including his own Drybar Comedy Special.

The Center for the Arts and Reno Tahoe Comedy presents “The Irish Are Coming!”, a comedy show featuring comedians of mostly Irish descent, headlined by Kevin Farley, in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 18, joined by local opener Daniel Walmsley and hosted by Jenn Murphy.

Comedian and actor Kevin Farley was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and studied at the famous Second City in Chicago. It wasn’t long after that he appeared in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris Farley) and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. Soon after, Farley landed a starring role as “Doug Linus” on MTV’s sitcom 2gether where he was met with rave reviews. He continues to appear in television with guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Drunk History, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Superstore. Farley also voices a multitude of characters on the hit Netflix show F is for Family, and found his way into a wide variety of more feature films such as Crowning Jules, Frat Pack, Joe Dirt 2, 1up, and The Truth About Santa Clause.