Kenny Broberg is the winner of the American Pianists Association Award and he’s coming to InConcert Sierra on Sunday, April 16.

His soul searing program begins with the heartachingly stunning Franck “Prelude, Fugue, et Variation” and then continues Beethoven’s most beloved Sonata in E flat Major, op 81a “Les Adieux,” and another beauty with Amy Beach’s” Ballade in D flat Major, op 6.” The afternoon ends with Medtner’s colossal “Piano Sonata in E minor, op 25 no 2” or “Night Wind” that has been called “one of the most difficult and complex piano sonatas ever written.”