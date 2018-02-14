Keeping the laughs going with Jim Short in Grass Valley

Sunday, March 4 : Alex Elkin, with special guests to be announced.

Sunday, Feb. 25 : Auggie Smith, with special guests to be announced.

TICKETS: $20 members, $22 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333, or tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHAT: The People Need to Laugh! Sunday Comedy Matinee Series

WHO: The Center for the Arts and San Francisco Comedy Competition present

Comedy returns to the Off Center Stage in Grass Valley when The Center for the Arts presents the "The People Need to Laugh! Sunday Comedy Matinee Series" on Sunday, featuring Jim Short, Tony Le, Noah Gain. San Francisco Comedy Festival has been growing their fan base in Nevada County for the past decade with their annual comedy competition.

Jim Short was born in Australia, moved to Texas where he began his stand-up career and worked for years in San Francisco and now lives in Los Angeles.

Short's television credits include Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" "The Late Show with David Letterman" "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" and NBC's "Late Friday".

Jim Short has appeared at the Montreal International Comedy Festival in 1998 and 2003 and the 2004 Las Vegas Comedy Festival. Jim is the winner of the 2004 San Francisco International Comedy Competition.