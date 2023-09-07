Mountain Ranch Winery is proud to have Keep on Truckin’, a tribute to Woodstock, play at our winery on Saturday, September 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This is one exceptional band and you do not want to miss this one. This event is free for wine club members and only $5 for all others. Please no one under 21 and no pets. Enjoy this great music, dance, have some of our amazing wine, play Bocce Ball, and check out Lisa’s handmade exceptional pottery. Feel free to bring your own food, but please no outside drinks. We sell wine and have water if you need it. Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to have an amazing time with Keep On Truckin’ at Mountain Ranch Winery at 14364 McCourtney Rd. Grass Valley, CA. For more information, call 209-747-7733.
Mountain Ranch Winery is proud to have Keep on Truckin’, a tribute to Woodstock, play at our winery on Saturday, September 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.