Just for Fun movie series at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley

WHAT: Just For Fun, 4 Funny Movies to Lighten up your Life

Could you use a good laugh? It seems like many of us could these days, so Sierra Cinemas is bringing in four funny movies to lighten up your life. Every Wednesday in April, Sierra Cinemas will be showing a classic romantic comedy from a few decades back — featuring four great comedians — Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Billy Crystal and Bill Murray.

Tickets for the movie are only $5, and there will be featured food and drink specials in the CineCafe.

The films

The series begins with "Roxanne" (1987 — Rated PG), starring Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah. Based on the 19th century play "Cyrano de Bergerac," the story follows C.D. Bales (Martin), a small-town fire chief with a very large nose, who falls for the new woman in town, the beautiful astronomer Roxanne.

She in turn falls for the handsome but dim-witted firefighter, Chris. What ensues is a "gentle, whimsical comedy" (Roger Ebert) that reminds us that we all want to be loved for who we are on the inside.

"Roxanne" plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4.

The second movie in the series is "Big" (1988 — Rated PG), starring Tom Hanks as Josh Baskin, a 12 year-old boy who, after making a wish on a carnival machine, wakes up to find himself in the body of a 30 year-old man.

With the help of his friend Billy, Josh learns to navigate the adult world, getting a job at FAO Shwartz and even falling in love. But ultimately, he realizes that being a kid is pretty great. Nominated for two Oscars, including Best Actor for Tom Hanks, "Big has a warmhearted sweetness that's invigorating…and achieves the zip and exuberance of a classic romantic comedy" (Washington Post).

"Big" plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.

And, speaking of classic romantic comedies, the third movie in our series takes the cake. Nora Ephron's "When Harry Met Sally" (1989 — Rated R), stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as two characters who meet, don't like each other, then keep meeting until they do.

The premise that men and women can't be friends because the sex always gets in the way is the central debate of the movie, but it's the sharply written humor and the great performances that make this movie a real winner.

Peter Travers at The Rolling Stone called it "a ravishing, romantic lark, brimming over with style, intelligence, and flashing wit." And don't forget, it also features a soundtrack of songs by Harry Connick, Jr. and stars Carrie Fisher as Sally's best friend. Now how much fun would it be to see this movie again in a theater?

"When Harry Met Sally" plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

The final film in the series is "Groundhog Day" (1993 — Rated PG). The movie stars Bill Murray as an arrogant weatherman reluctantly covering the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxutawney who finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again.

Starring Andie MacDowell and directed by Harold Ramis, the film is "a hilarious and unexpectedly profound comedy" (Scott Tobias) that is truly Bill Murray at his best.

"Groundhog Day" plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

The CineCafe at Sierra Cinemas features draft beer from local and regional breweries including Ol' Republic, Three Forks Brewing, Crooked Lane and Sierra Nevada, as well as wines from Lucchesi Vinyards. The menu includes pizzas, soups and salads as well as specials like the pulled pork sandwich. On Just for Fun nights, the café will offer discounts on our most popular items.

Just for Fun happens every Wednesday in April at Sierra Cinemas. Tickets for the movie are $5 for all seats, and are available in advance at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.