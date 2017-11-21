Juggling gold-mine history with family fun at Holidays at Empire Mine

COST: $7 for adults 17 & over; $3 ages 6-16; Free admission for children under 6

WHEN: Friday & Saturday. Special activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

It's all part of the charm that makes Holidays at Empire Mine a unique family event. While sharing wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus may be the main attraction, there are plenty of others.

For the first time world-renowned Izzi Tooinsky will perform "A Toymakers Journey through the Gold Rush" on the 1905 Clubhouse porch.

"The show combines handcrafted toys with history and juggling," Tooinsky said. "It's interactive and creative so children and their parents are a big part of the fun. I'm looking forward to having my own family there this year."

He's scheduled to perform from 1-2 p.m. Friday, while Santa and Mrs. Claus break for lunch.

On Saturday, visitors will be entertained by local band (and park docents) Celtic Joy.

Dressed in their vintage attire, the band plays traditional tunes from Ireland, England, Scotland and Europe. Singer/guitarist Heather MacA¡dam, harpist Kurtis Bershaw, and one-man band, Gary Hinze will perform in Empire Cottage in the Mineyard.

The adorable Lambs Choir will sing on Friday afternoon, and the Sierra Gold Chorus on Saturday afternoon.

Ray-Ray the Clown and magician Peter Franchino will also be on hand to make sure the season of good cheer gets off to a festive start.

With free parking and free admission for children under six, it's an ideal event for visiting friends and family.

Held at Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley, everyone is invited to enjoy the special activities scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

For further details, call the Visitor Center, 530-273-8522 or visit http://www.empiremine.org.

Holidays at Empire Mine is hosted by Empire Mine Park Association to help maintain and improve the Park.