The Magic Carpet’s Paul and Eileen Jorgensen recently returned from a four-month journey to India, where they uncovered a treasure trove of handwoven rugs and sacred healing tools.
With the Muddenahalli Ashram in the Nandi Hills as their home base, they traveled extensively and collaborated with a growing community of seekers that resonates with the mantra ‘One World-One Family.’ They are living these teachings by establishing free schools and hospitals to serve the rural poor. Paul and Eileen visited many of these extraordinary projects which The Magic Carpet supports.
On one of their excursions to Jaipur, Paul and Eileen were able to purchase some magnificent rugs for The Magic Carpet. They met with Yogesh, one of the foremost producers of hand-woven rugs in the region. Yogesh and his family have been producing superior rugs for many decades and a visit to his site was a fascinating journey where they experienced the rich history and culture of rug weaving. His unique collection of rugs is produced with Bikaner wool from Northern Rajasthan, which is then hand-spun and vegetable dyed, using only plant-based dyes, such as matter root, indigo and weld. The rich wool and vibrant colors of these rugs make them exceptional examples of art underfoot.
A special trip to a Tibetan healer and old friend resulted in a rich addition to our collection of vintage, hand-pounded 9-metal singing bowls, as well as rare Himalayan healing crystals.
Oriental rugs have brought harmony and beauty to the home for 2,500 years. They have been used to ground, enrich and bring a sense of belonging. Often filled with symbolism, Oriental rugs provide meaning and depth to one’s every-day surroundings. Considering the artisanal nature of the production of our handwoven rugs, one could say it is a true green investment. A handmade rug’s durability is unparalleled and owning one of these woven treasures offers an heirloom to be prized and enjoyed by many generations to come.
The Magic Carpet is excited to share these one-of-a-kind rugs with our community!
