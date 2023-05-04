Magic Carpet Nevada City

The Magic Carpet’s Paul and Eileen Jorgensen recently returned from a four-month journey to India, where they uncovered a treasure trove of handwoven rugs and sacred healing tools.

 Submitted photo

With the Muddenahalli Ashram in the Nandi Hills as their home base, they traveled extensively and collaborated with a growing community of seekers that resonates with the mantra ‘One World-One Family.’ They are living these teachings by establishing free schools and hospitals to serve the rural poor. Paul and Eileen visited many of these extraordinary projects which The Magic Carpet supports.