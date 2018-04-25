Journey into the mind of Andy Goldsworthy at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: “Leaning into the Wind” at the Nevada Theatre Film Series

On Sunday, the Nevada Theatre Film Series will present "Leaning into the Wind", a documentary about the British sculptor, photographer, and environmental artist Andy Goldsworthy. The film will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre.

In 2001, filmmaker Thomas Riedelsheimer made "Rivers and Tides: Andy Goldsworthy," a captivating, visually rich documentary about the British sculptor known for land-art creations and museum installations.

"Leaning Into the Wind" catches up with the sculptor 15 or so years later, still foraging quarries, meadows, bogs and forest floors for his materials and still creating disruptions within built and natural environments.

The film is a vibrant journey through the diverse layers of Andy Goldsworthy's world. From urban Edinburgh and London to the South of France and New England, each environment he encounters becomes a fresh kaleidoscopic canvas for his art.

A lushly visualized travelogue, Goldsworthy's work and Thomas Riedelsheimer's exquisite cinematography redefine landscape and inextricably tie human life to the natural world.

Andy Goldsworthy has a strong connection to California, and specifically to Nevada City. He is represented by Haines Gallery, established in 1987 by local Cheryl Haines (the principal and director of the gallery).

In 2003, Haines established the FOR-SITE Foundation to foster the creation of place-based art through artist residencies, education and commissions. The residency program and educational partnerships both take place on FOR-SITE's 50-acre site in Nevada City.

Through FOR-SITE, Haines has conceived of and produced numerous landscape works by Andy Goldsworthy including "Spire" (2008), "Wood Line" (2010-11), "Tree Fall" (2013) and "Earth Wall" (2014) at the Presidio; and "Drawn Stone" (2005) at the de Young Museum. Some of this San Francisco work is featured in the film.

