Cats have reached a new high as Joni Mitchell snuggles her cat at home in a photograph by world-renowned photographer Norman Seeff; on the same wall, Debbie Harry might as well be meowing in this photograph by her bandmate Chris Stein, seen reflected in her sunglasses. Meanwhile nearby stands Audrey Hepburn in Hollywood, Yorkie in her bicycle basket. These are just three of the stunning fine art music photography pieces now viewable and for sale as a fundraiser for the local animal shelter at Nevada City Picture Framing & Gallery, Nevada City, 7 Hills District.

What started as the first-exhibit-ever of the founder of the Morrison Hotel Gallery, Peter Blachley, paired with his wife’s passion for helping at-risk animals, Rational Animal, this exhibit is a passion and a cause.