Cats have reached a new high as Joni Mitchell snuggles her cat at home in a photograph by world-renowned photographer Norman Seeff; on the same wall, Debbie Harry might as well be meowing in this photograph by her bandmate Chris Stein, seen reflected in her sunglasses. Meanwhile nearby stands Audrey Hepburn in Hollywood, Yorkie in her bicycle basket. These are just three of the stunning fine art music photography pieces now viewable and for sale as a fundraiser for the local animal shelter at Nevada City Picture Framing & Gallery, Nevada City, 7 Hills District.
What started as the first-exhibit-ever of the founder of the Morrison Hotel Gallery, Peter Blachley, paired with his wife’s passion for helping at-risk animals, Rational Animal, this exhibit is a passion and a cause.
While Peter Blachley’s collection is second to none with rare showpieces including The Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet photograph by Michael Joseph; Bob Dylan rolling a tire in Greenwich Village by the infamous photographer Jim Marshall, classic iconic photos of Jim Morrison, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell and more taken by Blachley’s business partner and Grammy-winning photographer Henry Diltz; his wife, Susan Brandt’s collection of photographs to raise funds for the non-profit she founded, Rational Animal, is pretty astounding as well. Add a raffle to win a Jimi Hendrix Triptych and now, due to popular demand this show is being extended through the month of May. On display with this fundraiser is the scale-model of the Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Shelter lobby remodel by Llewellyn Studio — complete with new furniture, lighting and paint color, and an art collection by the late Melanie Penney, an avid thrift store art collector of animal portraits.
With the City of Grass Valley recently voting to prioritize a new animal shelter for Grass Valley and Nevada City, a new movement has begun with the vision of an animal rescue campus, a place that can intake and rehabilitate both companion animals and wildlife. With the right location and acreage, one could imagine an ideal situation where cats can have a shelter, separate and more quiet from dogs; and wildlife could also be received, acres away from too much noise. A place where people can volunteer and learn about animal care from experts with a classroom and dog park. The Goldilocks sized shelter, not too big, not too small, the one that’s just right for the cities’ animals. A model that’s not uncommon and could serve the cities well.
Want to help? Please donate or volunteer. Also seeking land donors (20 acres or more) within the city limits for this animal rescue campus. Are you a cabinetmaker? Current project to remodel shelter lobby needs one. More skilled volunteers needed to launch this exciting and worthy project. Contact Rational Animal at canhelp@rational-animal.org
Rational Animal’s mission is to organize people and projects to help at-risk animals and is a non-profit organization headquartered in Grass Valley since 2016. For more information, visit www.rational-animal.org.
KNOW & GO WHAT: The Proprietor's Collection from the Morrison Hotel Gallery WHERE: Nevada City Picture Framing & Gallery, 571 Searls Avenue, #B, Nevada City WHEN: 12-4 p.m. Tuesday — Saturday, through May ADMISSION: FREE MORE INFO: www.rational-animal.org