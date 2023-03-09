Richman-PRO-030923

Influential singer/songwriter Jonathan Richman returns to Nevada City for a rare show at the Nevada Theatre on Wednesday, March 15 as part of Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! Concert series.

 Provided photo

Influential singer/songwriter Jonathan Richman returns to Nevada City for a rare show at the Nevada Theatre on Wednesday, March 15 as part of Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! Concert series.

Richman has been playing music, recording and touring for most of his life. Jonathan and his drummer Tommy Larkins win fans wherever they play. In the early 1970s, Jonathan formed the noted band The Modern Lovers. Tommy Larkins was in the groups Naked Prey, Giant Sand and other popular bands in Tucson, Arizona.