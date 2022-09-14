Jolan Friedhoff: A musical life well lived

Jolan Friedhoff is the new concertmaster for the InConcert Sierra Orchestra.

Jolan Friedhoff is the new concertmaster for the InConcert Sierra Orchestra. What, you might ask, is a concertmaster? In an orchestra, the concertmaster is the leader of the first violin section, seated closest to the conductor and audience. The concertmaster is the most skilled musician in the section, plays all solos, and makes decisions regarding bowing and other technical details of violin playing. In other words, you must have the “right stuff” to be a concertmaster. Jolan certainly has the right stuff!

Jolan’s journey in the arts began at a young age in Portland, Oregon. Her mother was a Hungarian immigrant, raising five children. Her philosophy was, “keep them busy and they’ll stay out of trouble.” It just so happened that a fellow Hungarian immigrant and neighbor had been a professor of piano at the Budapest Conservatory and was looking for work. With the intention of helping a fellow immigrant and also keeping her five children positively focused, they were all given piano lessons. When the local Catholic school offered string instruments and lessons, the siblings embraced them, with Jolan and her sister taking up the violin and her three brothers the cello and viola. From this beginning, a life of discipline and dedication ensued and, as a result, all five have become professional concert musicians in Europe and the United States.

Jolan’s journey in the arts was a parallel one, divided between orchestra and ballet. In fact, in high school, she was offered a full scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School but instead, chose to embark on a European tour with her high school youth orchestra. After high school, Jolan attended the University of Utah as a ballet major. Fortunately for us, while there, she was introduced to the best violin teacher she had ever encountered and who helped influence her decision to choose music as her career instead of ballet.

After finishing graduate school at the University of Texas, Austin, Jolan decided to join her siblings in Germany, where they had embarked on their own musical careers. Thus began a 25-year stay that was both challenging and rewarding, with Jolan serving as concertmaster of the Sinfonietta Saarbruecken for five seasons. Prior to joining the Saar State Opera Orchestra, she was a member of the first violin sections of the Rhine Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia Hungarica. During her tenure at the Saar State Opera, she was a founding member of the Piano Trio Pastorale and initiated an American composers chamber music series with that ensemble.

The musical culture in Germany is quite different than in the United States. With orchestras being state sponsored and funded, jobs for musicians are more plentiful and competitive in Germany. As an American, and a woman living in that culture, Jolan’s rise to concertmaster speaks well of her dedication to her craft and her leadership. The lifestyle shared by like-minded musicians living closely together in a tight community is something Jolan remembers most fondly about her time in Germany, and she is grateful for having experienced it.

Upon her return to the United States, Jolan landed in Davis, California, an area rich in arts and culture and home to the University of Davis. There, Jolan reconnected with, and then married, Don Roth, who is the executive director of the Mondavi Center and who she had first met during their time together at the University of Texas, Austin.

Since her return, Jolan is as busy as ever. She has performed as assistant concertmaster and concertmaster for several orchestras in the region, including the Sacramento Philharmonic, Modesto Symphony, Berkeley Symphony, and the Bear Valley Music Festival. She also has been part of the Mendocino Music Festival orchestra, Sacramento Choral Society, and Sierra Master Chorale. She was concertmaster of the Camellia Symphony in Sacramento from 2013 through 2018.

In addition, she is a lecturer in applied violin and chamber music at the University of Davis. And now, InConcert Sierra has the great fortune to have Jolan as our concertmaster. Truly a musical life well lived!

You can see Jolan perform with the InConcert Sierra Orchestra on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grass Valley. Visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org for details.

Steve Mendoza is an InConcert Sierra Board member and sings tenor with the Sierra Master Chorale. He has lived in Nevada County for 41 years.