Fans of ongoing sagas and live theatre, be sure to make plans to see the musical comedy soap opera spoof, “Johnny Gough — Chapter Five ‘At the Lodge’” opening August 11 at Off Broadstreet on Friday, with an earlier showtime of 7:15 p.m.
Theatre-goers need not worry if they somehow missed Johnny Gough (pronounced Go) in chapters one, two, three, and/or four. Co-writer and co-producer John Driscoll explained, “You don’t have to see the other four because every time we do a sequel, we give the audience a recap, plus each of them stands alone.”
Driscoll said people love the soap opera genre, “Corny writing, improbable situations, things soap operas are known for, is musical theatre. The whole history of opera goes back 400 years. They always chose themes that were either mythological or in some way, fantastic, so the tradition, I think, has been carried through to the modern day because no one has the troubles that soap opera stars have.” Referencing wife, Jan Kopps’ favorite serial, Days of Our Lives, or others such as The Young and The Restless or General Hospital, etc.
Driscoll, along with Kopp, has astonishingly written over 80 plays over the 34 years they have been operating Off Broadstreet he said, “We’ve done probably 85 or 86. Some are suggested by current events. Or we pick a pursuit and put them in a musical setting. The whole Johnny Gough thing comes from Jan watching Days of Our Lives since 1967. She’s dragged me in to look at it and we think it’s hilarious.”
The pair have a routine of Driscoll writing and Kopp editing and helping to work through the plot and movement of the play.
This installment of the soap opera-like saga picks up after the explosion that ended chapter four, Driscoll noted, “With the end of chapter four there was an explosion. The characters were trying to track down the crime boss who left clues, but he also left safeguards and the whole thing blew up. The action now moves to a remote fishing lodge in central Oregon in the Klamath Falls area. All the familiar heroes and villains return in this hilarious send-up of the soap opera genre. As in all soap operas, the situations are hilariously improbable, but, as in all Off Broadstreet original productions, the familiar top 40 songs performed by the talented cast make the entire evening a pure delight.”
The cast includes returning and seasoned members Heidi Grass and Ken Miele (fresh off the Sierra Stages production of “Guys and Dolls” which closed last Saturday at the Nevada Theater) along with the incredibly talented Micah Cone, Lisa Marie Kelley, Karen Leigh Sharpe, and Kim Wellman along with a newcomer, Carey McCray, Driscoll said, “Carey McCray is part of the Lyric Rose Theatre Company. People may recognize her as the baker’s wife from their production of Into the Woods. She is a new actress for us and a new character in the story.”
The plot unfolds as returning villain Lucretia Nova Scotia Ivanovich (Karen Leigh Sharp) with her new sidekick Marsha (McCray) lay in wait at the lodge with a plot to uncover clues the other characters may not even know they have!
Miele returns in the role of Detective Johnny Gough who is working to track down a criminal and his ill-gotten fortune. “He’s reminiscent of Colombo. He’s kind of a sloppy guy. Sloppy but sly,” Driscoll commented.
As with most Off Broadstreet original plays, the songs bring the story to life. Driscoll said they have moved away from the ‘50s and ‘60s and find themselves including a more recent songbook, “They are all familiar songs. In this case, we have the action of the story and find songs that will help tell the storyline. We’ve moved away from the ‘50s and ‘60s to a more modern genre. We do Queen and Journey and songs that are familiar to younger people but also to older people as well.”
Audiences seem to be returning to the theatre. Driscoll mentioned two big changes, one is that people are coming back in larger groups and the theater now offers the option of buying tickets online. “That is a huge shift. People feel safe going out and being in crowds and these days people would rather go in the middle of the night and push a button to pay with their credit card than having to call and make a reservation and have us call back. They want it to be simple. So, the combination of those two have put us on a soaring trajectory.”
Driscoll said Off Broadstreet is not done yet! If people continue to come, they will continue to provide entertainment. The best way to get tickets is at www.offbroadstreet.com or you can still call 530-365-8686 to make a reservation.
Chris Crockett entertains audiences for an hour before the show at the Friday and Saturday evening performances beginning at 6:15 p.m. and Jennifer Knapp takes the stage for the Sunday matinees at 1 p.m.
Don’t miss “Johnny Gough Chapter Five ‘At the Lodge.’” Opening tomorrow at Off Broadstreet on Commercial Street in Nevada City and running through September 9.