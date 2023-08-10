Fans of ongoing sagas and live theatre, be sure to make plans to see the musical comedy soap opera spoof, “Johnny Gough — Chapter Five ‘At the Lodge’” opening August 11 at Off Broadstreet on Friday, with an earlier showtime of 7:15 p.m.

Theatre-goers need not worry if they somehow missed Johnny Gough (pronounced Go) in chapters one, two, three, and/or four. Co-writer and co-producer John Driscoll explained, “You don’t have to see the other four because every time we do a sequel, we give the audience a recap, plus each of them stands alone.”