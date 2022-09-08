John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band plays in Grass Valley tonight

John Jorgenson – proficient in the mandolin, mandocello, Dobro, pedal steel, piano, upright bass, clarinet, bassoon, and saxophone – is perhaps best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose Band and The Hellecasters. With his blistering guitar and mandolin licks and mastery of a broad musical palette, Jorgenson has earned a reputation as a world-class musician, as evidenced by his collaborations with Earl Scruggs, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others.

Jorgenson continues to expand his dynamic range of musical offerings, exploring new elements of world music, bluegrass, rock and classical as he captivates and enlightens fellow musicians and listeners along the way. Touring with multiple musical configurations such as the John Jorgenson Quintet, the John Jorgenson Electric Band, the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band (J2B2) and the Desert Rose Band, Jorgenson annually plays dates across the U.S. and Europe. Each permutation allows him to make prodigious use of his mastery of many instruments; no matter which band Jorgenson is playing with, his brilliant guitar work leads the way with music that is a combination of groundbreaking playing full of soaring melodies and driving rhythms.

J2B2 is an all-star bluegrass supergroup featuring four legendary, award-winning musicians – John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals – delivering bluegrass like no one has ever heard it before. The band’s undeniable live shows have received stellar reviews and have the bluegrass world buzzing. The four band members combine forces to form a spot-on union of impeccable musicianship, incomparable songwriting, incredible harmony vocals (a fresh twist combining bluegrass with elements of West Coast folk rock) and seasoned showmanship. This is the “high lonesome sound” of American roots music at its finest.

J2B2’s debut album, From The Crow’s Nest, was recorded in Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville, Tennessee. The album was recently released as part of a John Jorgenson limited edition, 3-CD box set called DIVERTUOSO (Cleopatra Records), which has received vast critical acclaim and includes three new distinct albums by Jorgenson: J2B2 – From The Crow’s Nest; John Jorgenson Quintet – Returning (gypsy jazz); and John Jorgenson – Gifts From The Flood (instrumental electric guitar).

J2B2 has created quite a buzz, and The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) is among the many giving the newly formed band’s live performance high marks. In a review, the IBMA noted, “There was warmth, and storytelling, and lots of laughter as this fresh band of legends made their debut…but with their expertise combined, you would think they had been playing in this configuration for years.”

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band tonight (Sept. 8) to the Marisa Funk Theater.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main St., Grass Valley WHEN: Tonight | Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $25-35 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/john-jorgenson-bluegrass-band/ or (530) 274-8384