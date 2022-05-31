John Deaderick: To be, or …

The Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley will present the Met Opera performance of Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” on Saturday, June 4.

Provided

The Met is presenting that rarest of things, a new opera! Australian composer Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017. “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s ‘Hamlet’ rises to the challenge,” glowed one reviewer. Should this work prove to have staying power, it will be a welcome addition to the repertoire. The previous (now rarely done) treatment of Shakespeare’s complex revenge tragedy by Ambroise Thomas from 1868 was somewhat crippled by the formulaic requirements of the time (interrupting the plot with ballets: not such a good idea).

The stills from this new contemporary dress version look fabulous, offering the epic scale Shakespeare’s masterwork demands. A critical success at its opening, the performance of the eponymous star received unanimous acclaim: “Forget Cumberbatch. Forget even Gielgud. I haven’t seen a more physically vivid, emotionally affecting or psychologically astute portrayal of the Prince of Denmark than Allan Clayton gives in this sensational production,” gushed The Times. Clayton reprises the role at the Met, as does most of the original cast. In a recent radio interview Clayton remarked upon the degree of difficulty the role demanded. He observed that the audience seemed shocked by the opera opening with the “To be, or not to be” speech which generally comes in the third act. Well, director Peter Brook did the same thing with the Adrian Dunbar production. It can work.

Is there anyone who is unfamiliar with this story? Shakespeare’s most frequently performed play features a ghost, fratricide, a jilted girlfriend, false and true chums, feigned and genuine madness, poison, a fantastic duel, and a lot of death to accompany the philosophical musings. And oh yes, a play within the play with some quite sound performance advice for actors then and now. This could, and should, be a thrilling operatic experience, given the source. I’m so looking forward to this one.

John Deaderick is a local theater artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com