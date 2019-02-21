John Astin shares songs, book readings in Nevada City

TICKETS & INFO: $15, available at Inner Path, 530-470-6057.

Singer-songwriter and author John Astin will weave his evocative songs with readings and reflections from his recent book, "This Extraordinary Moment," Friday at 7:30 p.m. The event takes place at the Inner Path in Nevada City.

Astin has been described as a modern-day Renaissance man. He holds a PhD in health psychology and is an internationally acclaimed scholar in the field of mind-body medicine. He has also produced seven CDs of original spiritual-contemplative music.

As a musician, he has shared the stage with many visionary teachers including John Robbins, Barbara Marx Hubbard, Joan Borysenko, and Barry and Joyce Vissell.

His other spiritually focused books include "This is Always Enough" and "Searching for Rain in a Monsoon."

Admission is $15 and seating is limited. Advanced tickets can be purchased from Inner Path, 530-470-6057. For general information email john@johnastin.com.