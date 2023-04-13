If it hadn’t been for a bottle of scotch and a late-night visit from musician Gregg Allman, Jimmy Carter might never have been elected the 39th President of the United States.
Through rock ‘n’ roll, Carter tapped into a force that transcended divides and reinvigorated a post-Watergate America with the music of the counterculture.
This documentary charts the story of how Carter, a lover of all types of music, forged a tight bond with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan and others. Low on campaign funds and lacking in name recognition, Carter relied on support from these artists to give him a crucial boost in the Democratic primaries. Once Carter was elected, the musicians became frequent guests in the White House.
The surprisingly significant role that music played throughout Carter’s life and in his work becomes a thread in this engaging portrait of one of the most enigmatic Presidents in American history.
Featuring Madeleine Albright, Bono, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffett, Chip Carter, Rosanne Cash, Bob Dylan, Chuck Leavell, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, and more.
Watch “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” at the Auburn State Theatre on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m.
KNOW & GO WHAT: “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” WHEN: Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}ec5ed18c-d1eb-4ade-ac38-7532cc84fc05{/related_content_uuid}