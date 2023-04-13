Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll

Through rock ‘n’ roll, Carter tapped into a force that transcended divides and reinvigorated a post-Watergate America with the music of the counterculture.

 Provided photo

If it hadn’t been for a bottle of scotch and a late-night visit from musician Gregg Allman, Jimmy Carter might never have been elected the 39th President of the United States.

