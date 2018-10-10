Jill Haley: If it’s October, it’s application time

October means college application time. And yes, it does seem early.

College and financial aid application start times have been creeping up the last few years and the trend continues.

What does this mean for seniors in high school? It means they better get on the ball because waiting can be very costly, both for admissions and for financial aid.

The California State University and the University of California applications have opened and students should be working on them now. While the CSU application is relatively easy to complete, the UC application is complex and time consuming.

The University of California and most private colleges do holistic review. Holistic review means that the college admissions office look beyond a student's grades and test scores and factor in things like essays and a detailed listing of a student's activities over their high school years.

Many colleges rate "character and personal qualities" as extremely important in their final admissions decisions. This can include such things as leadership, special talents, overcoming adversity and a sense of social responsibility. The college essay is a great place to demonstrate these qualities.

The personal essay sets a student apart from other students with similar GPAs and test scores. Students who wait until the last minute to fill out their application are at a real disadvantage because compelling essays take time and editing to be effective. This is one area of the application that you don't want to start at the last moment.

Private colleges and most scholarships will require letters of recommendation from teachers or members of the community. Seniors need to be talking to these recommenders now, giving them plenty of time to craft an effective letter.

It is also time to re-take any tests that you want the college admissions folks to see. Both the SAT and the ACT offer tests in October and November. The results of these tests must be sent directly to the colleges by the testing company.

Applications to the UC's and CSU's must be submitted by Nov. 30. Private colleges vary and students should check each college website for application deadlines. The Common Application allows students to apply to many colleges using one application.

Parents are not off the hook either this month. October is when they should be filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. This application is essential if a student wants to receive scholarships or grants to attend college.

In an effort to make the FAFSA easier to complete, The Student Aid Commission developed an app for mobile phones.

Many colleges have priority deadlines for scholarships offered through their college website. Sometimes these deadlines are before the application deadline.

October is a busy month in college admissions and financial aid. If you get started now, you will be thankful for the results come college decision time.

Good luck.

Jill Haley is a retired high school counselor who now works as an independent college counselor. She can be reached at http://www.getyouintocollege.com or jillncca@gmail.com.