Jill Haley: Financial aid fears

I came across a national survey the other day that says paying for college is one of a parent's greatest concerns.

Many families that I know are intimidated by the process of finding and applying for financial aid. I know firsthand how daunting the process can be. Let's talk about a few things that may make the process more transparent.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid determines a family's financial aid eligibility. The good news is that the FAFSA is now easier than it has been in previous years to fill out.

The FAFSA now uses tax information from two years ago, meaning families already have their information on hand to fill out the FAFSA. In fact, there is even a tool that allows you to pair your actual tax documents with the FAFSA.

For this year's high school seniors, parents would file the 2019-20 FAFSA in October (next month) and report 2017 income and current assets. If parents are divorced or separated, the parent with whom the student lives with 51 percent of the time is the parent who files the FAFSA.

Many families believe they will never qualify for aid and do not file the FAFSA. They might be surprised to know that many middle/high income students receive financial aid.

For families in California, students who attend a California State University or University of California campuses, can get a reduction in tuition even if their parents make over $100,000 dollars a year.

There is also a myth that if you save for college that you won't be eligible for financial aid. Wrong. Assets are never considered at 100 percent when evaluating need.

There is a built-in protection for retirement, emergencies, etc. This evaluation is done by FAFSA.

There is an expectation by the federal government that most families need to contribute something for their child to go to college. Those who have more resources and assets are expected to pay more.

Financial aid offices can look at special circumstances, even if a family is high income, if they have large medical bills, loss of employment or special circumstances.

The cost of college can vary tremendously. There are colleges that can be very generous with financial aid.

Students should apply to more than one college to compare offers and do research on those that offer the greatest amount of aid. College Board's Big Future website is a great resource for doing this: https://bigfuture.collegeboard.org/pay-for-college.

It is good to remember that the cost of attending a college does not always correlate with how good an education a student will have at a particular college. What is really important is that a student takes advantage of the opportunities available to them.

If you need help with filling out the FAFSA, a Cash for College Workshop will take place in our community at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 in the Nevada Union High School cafeteria.

Nevada Union High School will also be hosting their annual College Night on Thursday, Sept. 20, and will have workshops on financial aid and college admissions.

Jill Haley is a retired high school counselor who now works as an independent college counselor. She can be reached at http://www.getyouintocollege.com or jillncca@gmail.com.