Jewish Community unites for a Memorable Shabbat Celebration

Whether small and intimate or large and boisterous, a traditional Shabbat meal is a gathering of friends and family experienced weekly, at the same time and in the same manner, by Jews in Los Angeles and New York, Anchorage and Rio, Paris and Shanghai. On January 26, Chabad of Grass Valley is inviting the community to tap into the global solidarity of Shabbat by celebrating as one Jewish community. This special event will be held in Nevada City and catered by Chyena Yusewitz, featuring her famous Challah, Chicken Soup and many more delicacies.

"Shabbat is one of the centerpieces of Jewish life, and has been so since the infancy of our nation," said Rabbi Nochum, who co-directs Chabad of Grass Valley together with his wife Chyena. "One of the ways in which we celebrate and observe Shabbat is with the special Shabbat meal. This Shabbat dinner will be a chance for Jews to connect with each other in a meaningful way."

All are welcome to join in Shabbat 1000, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. Reservations can be made by calling (530) 404-0020. Limited space available.

Chabad offers talk & tools for a healthier 2018

In preparation for the Jewish Holiday of Tu B'shvat, Chabad of Grass Valley will be hosting a workshop given by Health Coach Rivkie Blau, in which she will show how to harness the healing powers within nature.

Tu B'shvat is the day that marks the beginning of a "new year" for trees. This is the season in which the earliest-blooming trees in the Land of Israel emerge from their winter sleep and begin a new fruit-bearing cycle.

This Holiday is marked by eating fruit, particularly from the kinds that are singled out by the Torah in its praise of the bounty of the Holy Land: grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives and dates. On this day we also reflect on the lessons we can derive from our botanical analogue.

To celebrate this occasion, Chabad of Grass Valley invites you to join an informative holistic evening at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, to learn how to use the fruit from the trees for your own healing and optimum health.

Presenting this workshop is Rivkie Blau, a certified integrative nutrition health coach and natural product consultant. Rivkie is also the founder of Renew by Rivkie and empowers her clients to use the food G-d has gifted this world to heal themselves.

The program will include healthy refreshments such as gluten free cookies and fruits of Israel, followed by a talk by Rivkie "Harnessing the Healing Power in Nature," and Chyena Yusewitz "Reflections on the Tree in Me." Each participant will take home their own organic bath salt and superfood smoothie, created at the program, and be entered into a raffle to win natural products from Rivkie's line.

To RSVP for this event, contact Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, director of Chabad of Grass Valley at (530) 404-0020 or email rabbi@JewishGV.com. Admission is $10 per adult, children are free.

For more information on working with Rivkie, visit http://www.renewbyrivkie.com.

About Chabad of Grass Valley

Chabad of Grass Valley offers Jewish education, outreach and social-service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. Photos of past events and updates about future events are posted on their website http://www.JewishGV.com and Facebook page Facebook.com/JewishGV.