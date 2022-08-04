Jerry Bash returns to Pioneer Park: Local favorites The Deadbeats headline event celebrating Grateful Dead cofounder Jerry Garcia

This past Monday (Aug. 1) marked what would have been the 80th birthday of Grateful Dead cofounder, Jerry Garcia. To commemorate, the Miners Foundry Cultural Center is pleased and proud to announce the return of “Jerry Bash” this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City with live music from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Local favorites, The Deadbeats, are headlining the event.

Celebrating the birthday and music of Grateful Dead lead guitarist and vocalist Jerry Garcia has become part of Nevada County tradition, and in tribute, the day includes all the trappings of an outdoor festival including music, food, libations, art and vendors.

Garcia was born Aug. 1, 1942, and died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Aug. 9, 1995, at the age of 53. His music has impacted generations and spawned countless tribute and cover bands, of which The Deadbeats were among the first, according to co-founder and one of the bands two drummers, Gary Campos.

“You are probably aware of the popularity of Grateful Dead music and Grateful Dead cover bands,” Campos said. “When we started out, we were one of three Grateful Dead cover bands in the country in 1994. Now, there’s a different Grateful Dead tribute night going on every night of the week — sometimes two different events going on between Santa Cruz and here. I have friends who are playing in three different bands, four nights a week, doing nothing but Grateful Dead tributes.”

Followers of the music may not have been born when Garcia passed, but that does not seem to be putting much of a damper on the popularity of the music. When it comes to the Deadbeats, it doesn’t seem to be necessarily about the tribute, but more about the following they have cultivated.

“The cool thing about our situation is we’ve become a local favorite of people of all interests and genres of music and of all ages,” Campos said. “It’s not just the deadheads who come to see Jerry Bash. It’s family-oriented, Nevada County fun. It’s our loyal supporters who come out every time we do it. It’s great, we’ve created a community, not just a Grateful Dead related event. It’s been quite a ride.”

The band honors the Grateful Dead tradition of having two drummers, Campos along with Rob Kopp who joined the band a year after inception. In addition, the band consists of Eric Menig on bass, Glenn Tucker on keyboards, Tom Menig and Peter Wilson on guitar and Jenn Knapp provides vocals.

Menig is looking forward to getting back to the music saying Jerry Bash is one of his favorite events to play. The band formed with the idea of keeping that kind of music alive and each year it seems to be even more popular.

“We thought it was a good time years and years back and we did it and it was a good time,” Menig said. “We keep doing it, and it continues to be a good time.”

The pandemic meant canceling Jerry Bash in 2020 and smoke from nearby fires forced a last-minute cancellation in 2021.

“We are glad to be back,” said Menig. “We missed it.”

This year, Jerry Bash features musical acts Broken Compass Bluegrass Band, Wolf Jett, Sugar Mountain, Bob Woods & Juliet Gobert and culminates with the ever-fabulous Deadbeats. Wolf Jett has performed at the event in the past and Campos said, those coming to the show should not miss them.

“Wolf Jett is wonderful. They are extremely talented Santa Cruz-based band who fit perfectly in the genre we play. They are amazingly talented. They are a world class act. “

The celebration continues to welcome multi-generational fans as they dance the night away on the grassy lawn in front of the Pioneer Park amphitheater, which Menig reported, the Deadbeats were among the first to play on when it was built. This year the festival also features Nu-Salt Laser Light Show with an after-sundown laser show synchronized to the music.

Patrons are encouraged to bring sunscreen and plenty of water to stay hydrated. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on the grounds of Pioneer Park. Outside food is allowed but alcoholic beverages cannot be brought into the event.

Please note the Miners Foundry advises caution around including pets.

“Jerry Bash is a joyful, boisterous festival and may not be suitable for all pets,” the Foundry said in a press release. “August in Nevada County can be quite warm, please do not leave pets in vehicles. If your pet is anxious around crowds, loud noise, or other pets, we suggest making other arrangements for them so you can enjoy the festival. “

For more information, go to minersfoundry.org .

KNOW & GO WHO: Miners Foundry at Pioneer Park WHAT: Jerry Bash WHEN: Saturday, August 6 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. WHERE: Pioneer Park, Nimrod Street, Nevada City TICKETS: Tickets are $25 in Advance | $30 at the Gate, 16 and under $10 (only available at the Gate), babes in arms free. VIP Experience Add on for $110 also available (does not include admission ticket) MORE INFO: For more information and to purchase tickets go to Minersfoundry.org/events or call (530) 265-5040

