The annual Jerry Bash concert/picnic raises the Dead Saturday, August 5, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
It’s a birthday tribute to the late, great Jerry Garcia, lead guitarist and singer for the legendary San Francisco band called the Grateful Dead.
Garcia was born on Aug. 1, 1942. He died Aug. 9, 1995, eight days after his 53rd birthday. His legend and music live on, even for fans not born in his lifetime.
Jerry Bash 2023 opens at 2 p.m. and runs to 10 p.m. Nevada County’s own Grateful Dead tribute band, the Deadbeats, is the headline act. They will close the festival with a laser light show by Nu-Salt Laser Light Shows International.
One of Nevada County most beloved musicians, Kelly Fleming, will open the show with his vast repertoire and folksy sense of humor. The quirky Painted Mandolin quartet cuts it up next. Country rockers, the Grateful Riders, will pick up the tempo as the lead-up band for the Deadbeats.
Presented this year by the Miners Foundry Cultural Center of Nevada City, Jerry Bash 2023 is a festival with food and ice cream vendors and two full-service, no- host bars. Of course, there will be merchandise for sale, including tie-dyed T-shirts with this year’s Jerry Bash logo.
Guests are welcome to bring picnic food and soft drinks, but no outside alcohol or weapons may be brought in. Backpacks, coolers and other containers are subject to search.
UPBEAT WITH THE DEADBEATS
Debuting Aug. 4, 1994, at the Mad Dogs and Englishmen Pub in Nevada City, the Deadbeats were instantly popular. They founded Jerry Bash as a free concert in 1996. Since then, Jerry Bash has become an annual tradition on the weekend near Garcia’s Aug. 1 birthday.
The members of the Deadbeats have changed somewhat over the 29-year history of the band, which only performs a few gigs a year. The current players are Tom Menig, Gary Campus, Eric Menig, Rob Kopp, Glenn Tucker, Peter Wilson and Jenn Knapp.
GRATEFUL RIDERS SADDLE UP
While they are best known for being in the Grateful Dead, Garcia and drummer Mickey Hart were also founding members of the New Riders of the Purple Sage in 1969.
Led by singer/songwriter and virtuoso guitarist Bob Woods, the Grateful Riders will channel the New Riders as the lead-up act to the Deadbeats. They will also resurrect songs by the Byrds and other country rock legends, including a few of Woods’ own hits.
The Grateful Riders are Woods, Skip Alan Smith, “The” Brett Cole, Joe Ybarra and Michael Rock.
PAINTED MANDOLIN
The high-energy quartet Painted Mandolin will play classic Garcia songs as well as their own originals in the bluegrass, folk, and Americana traditions.
In addition to hand-painted mandolins, band members play violin (aka fiddle), guitar, bass, percussion, and “banjotar,” a six-string banjo that can be played like a guitar.
As leader of Painted Mandolin, Joe Craven will revive his work with the Garcia/Grisman Band (1991-94) and the David Grisman Quintet (1989 – 2004).
Craven will be joined onstage by Larry Graff, a founding member of the Banana Slug String Band; Matt Hartle of China Cats; and longtime “deadhead” Dan Robbins.
GATEWAY TO THE DEAD
Tickets are $25 in advance if bought in-person at the Miners Foundry at 325 Spring St. in Nevada City, (Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For phone and online tickets, add $3.24 per ticket
The day of the show, tickets are $30 at the gate. For same-day online purchases, add $3.69 per ticket.
Kids 16 and under are $10 (only at the gate). Babies in arms are free.
A V.I.P. table for six in the shade may be purchased for an additional $120 at Miners Foundry or at the gate. Online purchase fee is $11.79.
Jerry Garcia is dead, but his music is still alive and loved.