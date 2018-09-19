Jenny Wells: In the mood for a thriller?

At Jenny's Paper & Ink Books, I sell more from my thrillers and suspense section than any other.

It seems many of us like the intrigue of a gripping mystery where we can't guess the ending. The three books I want to highlight for you today are all suspenseful, but only one of them is what I would consider a traditional thriller.

All three of the books I am sharing with you today are widely read and sold. Their spots on the bestseller lists are not easily challenged and they are proving their staying power, appealing to all sorts of readers.

'Sharp Objects'

One book that has returned to the bestseller lists despite first being published in 2006 is "Sharp Objects" by Gillian Flynn.

HBO recently released a mini-series starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson based on the book (I watched it and thought it was fantastic).

Recommended Stories For You

Written by the same author as the well-read "Gone Girl," "Sharp Objects" also keeps the reader guessing until the end.

Set in a small Missouri town, it's twists and turns are chilling. This book was Gillian Flynn's debut, but "Gone Girl" was her runaway bestseller.

Thanks to HBO, readers are circling back to this very effective and gripping psychological suspense. If you were like so many who really liked "Gone Girl", be sure to give "Sharp Objects" a try.

'The Great Alone'

If you would rather the suspense in a read take more of a backseat role, but still like a read where you can't guess the ending, I recommend "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah.

Hannah is also the author of the recent popular book "The Nightingale."

"The Great Alone" is set in rural Alaska among a family that wants a fresh start. But as the saying goes, "Wherever you go, there you are."

Written from the family's teenage daughter's point of view, the reader is left wondering how the conflict is going to be resolved when there seems to be so few options available. "Game of Thrones" is not the only story where the threat "Winter is coming" is very real.

Winter comes quickly and lasts a long time for people living off the grid in Alaska. However, unlike "Sharp Objects" where the chilling mystery takes center stage, it's the journey of the characters in "The Great Alone" and the Alaskan backdrop that are predominant.

Highly recommended when you need a page turner and are a lover of contemporary fiction but don't want to be too scared.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

If true crime and nonfiction are more your style, for suspense, thrills and chills, let me steer you to "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann.

Grann writes the true story of the disappearance and murders of the some of the Osage Native Americans from an area of Oklahoma in the early 1900s. Conspiracies abound.

Before I read this book, I hadn't given a lot of thought to the history of law enforcement in our country and how police forces and the FBI haven't always been around.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is a gripping read not only about the murders but as the title states, also the birth of the FBI.

If you like reads about the Wild West, the history of law enforcement, conspiracy theories or true crime, this one's for you.

Have you read any of these? Which one appeals to you? What have you read lately that you've really enjoyed? Feel free to let us know in the comments, or stop by Paper & Ink where I can help you find your next read, suspense or otherwise.

Jenny's Paper & Ink Books is located at 134 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley where the majority of the books are gently used paperbacks, including Bestsellers and New Releases. Choices at Paper & Ink include Romance, Westerns, Mysteries, Science Fiction and Fantasy, Suspense and Thrillers, Nonfiction, Classics, and Children's. Visit http://www.paperandinkbooks.com for more information.