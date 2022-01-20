Jenny Don’t & The Spurs to make up postponed Nevada City performance

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is pleased to announce that country-western outfit Jenny Don’t & The Spurs will perform on Jan. 20.

The performance was initially scheduled for Aug. 25, 2021 but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID pandemic on the arts.

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs have been hailed by Jersey Beat as “a fantastic independent country and western quartet who sing heart-wrenching songs about emotional turmoil [with] passion and honesty.” The group has been performing for ten years, hailing from Portland, Oregon and its abundant musical scene. Their sassy twist on old country sounds has earned them devoted fans, and audiences are encouraged to get up, dance, and enjoy the tunes.

Tickets are general admission with theater seating as well as cabaret tables and dancing areas. Proof of COVID vaccination or PCR test within 72 hours will be required for all of those entering the hall. Masks will be required unless actively eating or drinking.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

