Pacific Northwest punks-gone-honky-tonk Jenny Don’t & the Spurs bring their thrumming country sound to Miners Foundry tonight at 8 p.m.
Creeping into their second decade as a band, the Spurs was formed in 2012 in Portland, Oregon one winter evening by Jenny Connors and Kelly Halliburton. A rising star of the PDX punk scene, Connors had been playing solo acoustic sets and fronting her own band, DON’T, for some time when she and punk veteran Halliburton (of PIERCED ARROWS and P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S.) decided they not only wanted to collaborate, but that it was time to switch gears.
“I love writing country songs,” said Connors. “I don’t know where it comes from necessarily. I grew up in rural Washington, but my mom’s side of the family all lives in New Mexico. I love the desert imagery…but I like singing songs about the desert more than I like being in it.”
The pair started rehearsing early country outlaw standards (think Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Ernest Tubb) and composing a sprinkling of originals. The Spurs take influence from some of the oddball country artists who highlight some of the stranger elements of Americana culture. Connors cites fellow Oregonian Buzz Martin, who penned several songs about logging, and she also loves artists like Johnny Western. “It’s so easy to be like, ‘Here’s another song about whiskey.’” said Connors about Western’s “Light the Fuse.” “Well, okay, sure. But this guy is writing about getting blown up in a mine. That’s weird. I like pulling from that well.”
Feeling like the guitar-and-bass-only lineup was lacking something in the rhythm end of things, they decided to ask their friend Sam Henry (The Wipers, The Rats) to join them on drums.
Two of Halliburton’s former bandmates, Fred, and Toddy Cole (of legendary garage rock band Dead Moon), got wind of the kitchen table country project Jenny and Kelly were cooking up and booked them on an upcoming show. That debut live appearance of the band went off without a hitch and Jenny Don’t & the Spurs came kicking into the world.
Though the Spurs started as a side project, it was not long before the cowboy-hat-clad good-time group was getting better and more frequent offers than THE DON’T, Collins said, “The music makes people feel good. It was a lot easier to book [this band].”
The trio added Northwest Rockabilly Christopher March to round out the sound and they took to the road for several years. Unfortunately, drummer Sam Henry passed away just weeks after a late cancer diagnosis at the end of their last tour. As saddened as everyone was by the loss, the band decided without reservation to keep his legacy alive by continuing to play.
Since their inception, the Spurs have kept a relentless schedule of recording, playing, and touring. After nearly 500 live appearances in a dozen countries, and a slew of albums and singles to their name, Jenny Don’t and The Spurs are just getting warmed up.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Jenny Don't and the Spurs with special guest Chicken Fried Cats
WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City
WHEN: Tonight; Show 8 p.m. Doors 7 p.m.
MORE INFO: $20 General Admission; Mixed seating with room to dance; Available online, by phone at (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.