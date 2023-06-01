jenny_and_kelly

Punk Rockers turned Country Cofounders Jenny Connors and Kelly Halliburton.

 Photo by Christina Iveli

Pacific Northwest punks-gone-honky-tonk Jenny Don’t & the Spurs bring their thrumming country sound to Miners Foundry tonight at 8 p.m.

Creeping into their second decade as a band, the Spurs was formed in 2012 in Portland, Oregon one winter evening by Jenny Connors and Kelly Halliburton. A rising star of the PDX punk scene, Connors had been playing solo acoustic sets and fronting her own band, DON’T, for some time when she and punk veteran Halliburton (of PIERCED ARROWS and P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S.) decided they not only wanted to collaborate, but that it was time to switch gears.