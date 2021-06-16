Jennifer Rugge’s art on display at Nevada City Winery

The “Unmasked” in Jennifer Rugge’s art are the deeper meanings and mysteries of the Ancients which appear in the images that become visible. Her work takes your mind and spirit by the hand and leads you to a path which may at first seem unfamiliar, otherworldly, yet you know it. There are animals, creatures, figurative or dreamlike beings, gently and powerfully guiding and telling you stories.

She is an Earth Artist, collecting, studying, and preparing minerals from the earth to make paints for her artwork. These ochres are ground, mixed with walnut oil and softened beeswax, then naturally and organically the true colors become visible.

Her colors have a broad range from soft earthy tones, to sometimes striking blues, turquoise or illuminating gold leaf, making stars in a sky that seem to encompass the universe. Charcoal lines help define and speak ancient languages; symbols appear, filled with wisdom, contemplation and ceremony, all resonates beauty, and mystery.

Rugge’s sculptures echo her paintings, the three-dimensional beings are stately and almost Totem-like, they too are detailed with symbols, and jewel like markings.

Being a lifelong artist with relentless interest in historical roots, digging into the ancient past has led her on an intriguing journey to uncover forgotten times, stories and paths. The signs of the past become the visible signs of the now.

KNOW & GO WHO: Artist Jennifer Rugge, paintings and sculpture WHAT: “Unmasked; Becoming Visible” showcase WHEN: June 11 – July 18. Opening Reception, Friday, June 11, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St, Nevada City MORE INFO: http://www.ncwinery.com/events

Art by Jennifer Rugge.

Provided photos















