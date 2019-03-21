Jennifer Nobles: Where the honu and kohola go swimming by

Some years ago, I started having the most intense and consistent reoccurring dream of my life.

The basis of the dream is always the same: I am in Hawaii, and it is my last day there. Except for on a few occasions, my best friend Amy is with me as we realize we have to pack our bags and head home to the mainland the next day. It's at this point that I realize we've been in Hawaii this whole time and I haven't stepped foot in the ocean once.

I begin to panic, look at the weather conditions, and assess how quickly I can get myself into the water, where I plan on floating, suspended in the warm salt water of the Pacific.

It is also at this point that I realize there are obstacles. Sometimes it's that a huge tsunami is building, while the other night it was that a pod of whales shifted into elephants and went on a rampage along the beach. There is always something to prevent me from swimming. (And, I might add, Amy never seems as concerned as I do. What's wrong with her?)

The dream always seems so real. As I am in it, I often think, "This isn't a dream this time. This is really happening. Game on, Nobles!"

Anyway this weird and oh-so-persistent dream has begun to affect my waking life. Since it started infiltrating my brain, my parents have visited our home-away-from-home, Poipu Beach in Kauai, at least a few times. Every time I tell my mom, "Don't forget to swim in the ocean. Like, you have to." It causes me stress to think she might ignore my pleas.

So far mom has done a good job at making her way into the water at my request, something that might surprise some of her friends. Always meticulously dressed, with not a hair out of place, it's funny to think of my mom dunking her head in the ocean, mascara be damned. But she does it, sometimes accidentally. (I won't talk too much about the time she turned her back on the waves while wading in the reef.)

I truly believe that this dream is trying to tell me something. Am I missing out on some golden opportunity that is staring me in the face? Maybe there is something within my reach that I am not grabbing onto? Maybe I need to spend more time with my best friend?

Or maybe I just need to head back to Poipu and have a mai-tai. Yeah, that must be it.

Aloha, indeed.

P.S. A hui hou, dear Brad. Poipu won't be the same without you. Now rest easy.