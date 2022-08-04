Jazz group The Dave Bass Trio comes to Auburn State Theatre

Composer, pianist and arranger Dave Bass joins with bassist Kerry Kashiwagi and drummer Scott Gordon to celebrate their just-released recording, THE TRIO VOL. 2, showcasing maximum musicianship in a trio.

THE TRIO VOL. 2, released June 17, is getting national airplay as the third-most-added album at all jazz stations in the United States and is now No. 1 on JAZZIZ Inside Track.

2021’s THE TRIO, VOL. 1 “announces that Dave Bass is not content to rest on the achievements of his previous recordings. He has taken on perhaps the ultimate challenge for a jazz pianist – the trio – and responds by playing, composing, arranging and leading with strength and singularity. In Kerry Kashiwagi (bass) and Scott Gordon (drums), he has partners who are with him every note of the way, and the spaces in between.” – Two-time Grammy winner Bob Blumenthal

Bass’s latest recording, THE TRIO VOL. 2, picks up where its predecessor left off. Bass notes that Vol. 2 elevates everything the Trio did on Vol. 1 to a new level.

“It’s a deeper, more mature effort by the Trio regarding the three things that made Vol. 1 a success,“ Bass said, “the wide spectrum of styles, the vibrant 3-way communication, and the unique arrangements of challenging compositions.”

The Trio offers up performances that are as tight as if the band had been playing together for decades, while, in truth, they first came together just over three years ago.

The Dave Bass Trio comes to the Auburn State Theatre on Aug. 6 Show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.DaveBassMusic.com .

Source: Auburn State Theatre

Know & GO WHAT: The Dave Bass Trio WHEN: Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. RUN TIME: 2 hours with Intermission WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA RESERVED SEATING: $29 + $6 fees BOX OFFICE: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156