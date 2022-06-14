Jazz for everybody: Sierra Jazz Society to host second Jazz Picnic this Saturday

The resurrected Sierra Jazz Society brings the second annual Sierra Jazz Picnic to Pioneer Park this Sunday, June 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Originally founded in 2003 by Bill Douglass and Nora Nausbaum, the Sierra Jazz Society is enjoying second life under the leadership of board members Matt Langley, Peter Wilson and David Clouse. Clouse, who serves as President of the Sierra Jazz Society, said the organization is happy to bring the Jazz Picnic back after enjoying great success last year. “Last year was such a big hit. We had 250 people show up. Universally, people just loved it. It was just great.”

Following two years of minimal performing opportunities due to the pandemic, the musicians were thrilled to be on stage, Clouse said. “For the musicians on stage, it was kind of the highlight of the year for all the gigs that we do, so we decided to do it again.”

The Sierra Jazz Society was dormant from 2018 until last year, in part due to health issues of cofounder Bill Douglas, who is one of the premiere jazz musicians of our time. “He’s really the one guy that is from Nevada County that really made it big,” Clouse said. Douglass has recorded over one hundred albums and has a substantial number of movie credits as well. Douglass will kick off the program, playing bass and accompanied by flautist Nausbaum, his partner of 29 years.

Clouse said the evening is lining up to be something incredibly special. “This year the Sierra Jazz Society is evolving, as it always does, and the Jazz Picnic is turning into the biggest event of the year. So, we are pulling out all the stops to make it a special jazz event. Often our events are for jazz enthusiasts, but this event is for everybody. Everyone seems to really like this.”

The stage will house a roster of well-known jazz musicians and vocalists not often heard in small communities such as Nevada County. Band members include Clouse on drums, Langley on saxophone, John Girton on guitar, Ruth Davies on bass and Ken French on piano.

In addition, vocalist Beth Duncan will add her talents to the evening. “Duncan is certainly one of the top jazz vocalists in Northern California,” Clouse explained.

Each of the faculty has credits too numerous to name. The term “world-class” comes to mind and can not be overstated. Clouse said there will be special guests joining the ensemble throughout the program.

A very special feature this year is the addition of Tommy Coster and Gerry Pineda who along with Crouse, will play some of the music of jazz great, Bill Evens. Coster can be seen most Saturday evenings as the “artist in residence” at The National Hotel. He collaborated with rapper Master P on, “I Got The Hook Up” for Miramax and later co-wrote one of the biggest songs in hip hop history with Dr. Dre and Eminem, titled “The Real Slim Shady.” The two-time Grammy Award winner has also been active in film and TV as a writer, composer, and collaborator with more than five hundred credits on IMDB.

Clouse said it may be audacious or pretentious to say a two-time Grammy winner who has millions of records sold is making his world premiere, but Coster is, in fact, making his premiere as part of a jazz ensemble. Clouse said, “This is the first time he’s done a real jazz show. He’s going to play a full set with a trio, so it’s kind of a cool thing to have happen to our community, because he is kind of a big deal.”

Pineda is one of the top bass players in the region and is a professor of Jazz Studies at California State University Sacramento, teaching applied jazz bass, jazz improvisation/ theory and directing various jazz combos since 2005.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages and enjoy the event. “Bring a picnic basket with your blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy,” Clouse said.

During the course of the evening, attendees will hear about the work of Sierra Jazz Society which includes education and promotion of jazz. Jazz Camp takes place following the picnic, beginning on June 20. An alumnus from one of the camps is expected to perform as a special guest.

“Come on out,” Clouse encouraged. “It’s going to be a really fun time. It’s great music. It’s accessible. It’s perfect for people that aren’t full-time jazz listeners, but for people that are, it’s great as well. We are all very much looking forward to it.”

The concert is offered at no cost though a $20 donation is suggested to help keep the Sierra Jazz Society programs alive and thriving including the very popular Sierra Jazz Camp.

KNOW & GO WHO: Sierra Jazz Society presents WHAT: Sierra Jazz Picnic WHEN: Sunday, June 19, 6 p.m. WHERE: Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City TICKETS: Free. $20 suggested donation MORE INFO: Visit https://sierrajazzsociety.com

Attendees and musicians at last year’s first Sierra Jazz Picnic.

Vocalist Beth Duncan will perform at this week’s Sierra Jazz Picnic.

Originally founded in 2003 by Bill Douglass and Nora Nausbaum, pictured, the Sierra Jazz Society is enjoying second life under the leadership of board members.

