Jazz artist Greg Abate returns to Nevada County
Award-winning jazz recording artist Greg Abate returns to Nevada County for a concert at the newly refurbished Nevada Theatre on Friday, October 14. Abate’s most recent release ‘Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron’, was number 1 on the Jazz Charts for eight weeks, and in the Top 40 for one year. 2021 also saw Downbeat magazine’s reader’s poll listed Abate #2 for alto saxophone. The concert is co-presented by Paul Emery Presents and the Sierra Jazz Society.
WHO: Paul Emery and the Sierra Jazz Society present
WHAT: Greg Abate Jazz Friends Quintet
WHEN: Friday, October 14, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City
TICKETS: $30 premium reserved seating, $20 general admission
Tickets online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com
WEBPAGE: http://paulemerymusic.com/
Joining Abate will be Joe Gilman on piano, Ben Kopf on bass, Matt Langley on saxophone and David Clouse on drums.
Greg Abate was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, and grew up in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, where he first started playing clarinet in the fifth grade. After high school, he was accepted in to Boston’s Berklee College of Music, and after graduating in 1972 spent two years touring with Ray Charles’ band before turning to jazz in the New England area. During this period, he played with many of the top jazz players on the East Coast, including the Artie Shaw Orchestra under the leadership of Dick Johnson.
Saxophonist Greg Abate is known for his dynamic, hard bop-influenced style. After playing lead sax with Ray Charles, Greg established himself nationally releasing highly regarded albums in the ’90s. Abate debuted with ‘Bop City: Live at Birdland’ in 1991 with an ensemble that included some of the top jazz musicians in America, followed by multiple recordings with many of the top names in jazz, including horn players Richie Cole and Claudio Roditi, pianists Hilton Ruiz and Tim Ray, bassists Rufus Reid and Marshall Wood, and legendary drummers Kenny Washington and Billy Hart, among others.
Greg as recorded over 17 albums as a band leader, including multiple collaborations with icons and longtime associates Phil Woods and Kenny Barron. In 2016 he returned to the studio with Phil Woods for the highly acclaimed ‘Kindred Spirits’ album, followed by his most recent recording ‘Magic Dance: The music of Kenny Barron’. This latest critically acclaimed recording work was on the Billboard jazz charts top 40 for an entire year.
Abate is a well-known presence in his native Rhode Island, where he was inducted into the state’s Hall of Fame in 2016 and works as an adjunct professor of jazz studies at Rhode Island College.
Abate says, “Jazz is infinite in approach to what you play and how you play it. It’s not just play anything and make it up. So; you hear people develop their solos and it’s a real story. It’s not just a barrage of notes. You have to play the right notes in the harmonic framework of a song which has infinite possibilities”.
The Sierra Jazz Society is membership organization dedicated to jazz education, presentation and promotion in Nevada County, presenting the annual Sierra Jazz Camp and Jazz Picnic along with workshops, jam sessions and concerts. Learn more at http://www.sierrajazzsociety.com.
Source: Paul Emery Music
Greg Abate is one of the premier performing and recording jazz artists in the world, playing on festivals and top jazz clubs through-out the world, and has recorded over 17 albums as leader. A Berklee College Of Music graduate, Greg played lead alto for the Ray Charles Orchestra for two years, and went on to perform and record with many of the top names in jazz.
Sierra Jazz Society president David Clouse interviewed Greg Abate. The interview is below:
Sierra Jazz Society: Where are you from originally, what kind of music were you exposed to, and who were your first influences?
Greg Abate: I was first exposed to playing music my middle school music marching band, concert band, and then jazz band. Dave Brubeck Quartet’s Take Five was my first influence, with Paul Desmond on Alto saxophone.
SJS: Early on in your career you played with Ray Charles. Can you talk about that experience?
GA: Playing with Ray Charles was a great experience. I was living in Los Angeles California and I was out of work of the gig I had with the blues band I was playing with. I was 27 years old. I saw a notice ‘Ray Charles auditions tomorrow’ for the new touring band, so I went and I auditioned. I traveled all over Europe and the United States as a young man playing in the sax section with the Ray Charles Orchestra. I was playing lead alto sax, so I was sitting right in front of him when he was playing and singing. Ray was very strict and very, very passionate about his music, of course. I learned a lot from that band and with the people in it, as they were much older than me.
SJS: Even though Ray Charles is known for fusing different genres, it is a big jump to mainstream to straight-ahead jazz. How did that come about?
GA: No it’s not (a big jump). For me it was a continuation in the line of things. I came from playing in rock bands when I was a kid in resident blues in Hollywood California where I lived. The roots were there for me and I learned to evolve through different musical experiences, including this one.
SJS: Your playing is high energy, melodic, and often up-tempo and very rhythmic. Additionally, you seem to play all the saxophones, from soprano to baritone, and even flute. Who were your influences growing up and who did you emulate as a horn player?
GA: I liked and emulated many great players such as Charlie Parker, Sonny Stitt, Phil Woods, Dexter Gordon, and Wayne Shorter. Other instruments give me a wider-angle vision on jazz improvisation from different styles of musicians. It still goes on. It never ends. Jazz is infinite in approach to what you play and how you play it. It’s not just play anything and make it up. So, you hear people develop their solos like I mentioned, and it’s a real story. It’s not just a barrage of notes. You have to play the right notes in the harmonic framework of a song which have infinite possibilities. It’s not like being a surgeon where if you make a little mistake you might kill the person. (In music) if you play the wrong notes, no one gets hurt.
SJS: You seem to engage in collaborations more than most and have played with a lot of major players, including a notable album with legendary Phil Woods. Who do you think has been among your most successful collaborations?
GA: Phil Woods, Richie Cole, Claudio Roditi, Jerome Richardson, and Dick Johnson, who was the leader of the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra. Artie Shaw was there in Boston the day I auditioned. I played tenor sax in the orchestra from1986 to1987. Dick was also a local mentor of mine in my early years in Rhode Island in Duke Bellaire’s jazz orchestra, one of the longest-performing bands in New England for 30 years.
SJS: Speaking of collaborations, your latest record is a collaboration with Kenny Barron and is some of your best work. It has been a huge success, reaching #1 on the jazz charts, and in last year’s Down Beat Magazine reader’s poll you came in 2nd place for alto sax players in America. How did this record come about, and has the recognition changed your collaborations or performances in any way?
GA: My collaboration with Kenny Barron began with a recording with him, Rufus Reid, Ben Riley, and Claudio Roditi in 1995. I was the leader on this date, and the CD was called ‘Bop Lives’. I had not seen Kenny Barron for all those years until 2017 we were both playing in a festival in Camden, Maine. I approached Kenny and we reunited, and I asked him if he’d like to do another recording with me on Whaling City Sound Records!
SJS: You tour 225 days a year and don’t show any sign of slowing down: What can we expect in the future from Greg Abate?
GA: I plan to keep touring and recording and playing in different parts of the world. I constantly am aware of how I’m playing my music and continue to be highly critical of my playing. I love to play and record, but I do not like to hear myself a lot and never like seeing myself in video or clips. That being said, I am always trying to be more satisfied in my life and live in the moment during performances. In essence, “My life is an Improvisation”.
SJS: Thank you for your time. We very much look forward to a special evening at the Nevada Theater, and wish you all the best.
Source: Paul Emery Music
