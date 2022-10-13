Jazz artist Greg Abate returns to Nevada County

Q&A with Greg Abate

Greg Abate is one of the premier performing and recording jazz artists in the world, playing on festivals and top jazz clubs through-out the world, and has recorded over 17 albums as leader. A Berklee College Of Music graduate, Greg played lead alto for the Ray Charles Orchestra for two years, and went on to perform and record with many of the top names in jazz.

Sierra Jazz Society president David Clouse interviewed Greg Abate. The interview is below:

Sierra Jazz Society: Where are you from originally, what kind of music were you exposed to, and who were your first influences?

Greg Abate: I was first exposed to playing music my middle school music marching band, concert band, and then jazz band. Dave Brubeck Quartet’s Take Five was my first influence, with Paul Desmond on Alto saxophone.

SJS: Early on in your career you played with Ray Charles. Can you talk about that experience?

GA: Playing with Ray Charles was a great experience. I was living in Los Angeles California and I was out of work of the gig I had with the blues band I was playing with. I was 27 years old. I saw a notice ‘Ray Charles auditions tomorrow’ for the new touring band, so I went and I auditioned. I traveled all over Europe and the United States as a young man playing in the sax section with the Ray Charles Orchestra. I was playing lead alto sax, so I was sitting right in front of him when he was playing and singing. Ray was very strict and very, very passionate about his music, of course. I learned a lot from that band and with the people in it, as they were much older than me.

SJS: Even though Ray Charles is known for fusing different genres, it is a big jump to mainstream to straight-ahead jazz. How did that come about?

GA: No it’s not (a big jump). For me it was a continuation in the line of things. I came from playing in rock bands when I was a kid in resident blues in Hollywood California where I lived. The roots were there for me and I learned to evolve through different musical experiences, including this one.

SJS: Your playing is high energy, melodic, and often up-tempo and very rhythmic. Additionally, you seem to play all the saxophones, from soprano to baritone, and even flute. Who were your influences growing up and who did you emulate as a horn player?

GA: I liked and emulated many great players such as Charlie Parker, Sonny Stitt, Phil Woods, Dexter Gordon, and Wayne Shorter. Other instruments give me a wider-angle vision on jazz improvisation from different styles of musicians. It still goes on. It never ends. Jazz is infinite in approach to what you play and how you play it. It’s not just play anything and make it up. So, you hear people develop their solos like I mentioned, and it’s a real story. It’s not just a barrage of notes. You have to play the right notes in the harmonic framework of a song which have infinite possibilities. It’s not like being a surgeon where if you make a little mistake you might kill the person. (In music) if you play the wrong notes, no one gets hurt.

SJS: You seem to engage in collaborations more than most and have played with a lot of major players, including a notable album with legendary Phil Woods. Who do you think has been among your most successful collaborations?

GA: Phil Woods, Richie Cole, Claudio Roditi, Jerome Richardson, and Dick Johnson, who was the leader of the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra. Artie Shaw was there in Boston the day I auditioned. I played tenor sax in the orchestra from1986 to1987. Dick was also a local mentor of mine in my early years in Rhode Island in Duke Bellaire’s jazz orchestra, one of the longest-performing bands in New England for 30 years.

SJS: Speaking of collaborations, your latest record is a collaboration with Kenny Barron and is some of your best work. It has been a huge success, reaching #1 on the jazz charts, and in last year’s Down Beat Magazine reader’s poll you came in 2nd place for alto sax players in America. How did this record come about, and has the recognition changed your collaborations or performances in any way?

GA: My collaboration with Kenny Barron began with a recording with him, Rufus Reid, Ben Riley, and Claudio Roditi in 1995. I was the leader on this date, and the CD was called ‘Bop Lives’. I had not seen Kenny Barron for all those years until 2017 we were both playing in a festival in Camden, Maine. I approached Kenny and we reunited, and I asked him if he’d like to do another recording with me on Whaling City Sound Records!

SJS: You tour 225 days a year and don’t show any sign of slowing down: What can we expect in the future from Greg Abate?

GA: I plan to keep touring and recording and playing in different parts of the world. I constantly am aware of how I’m playing my music and continue to be highly critical of my playing. I love to play and record, but I do not like to hear myself a lot and never like seeing myself in video or clips. That being said, I am always trying to be more satisfied in my life and live in the moment during performances. In essence, “My life is an Improvisation”.

SJS: Thank you for your time. We very much look forward to a special evening at the Nevada Theater, and wish you all the best.

Source: Paul Emery Music