A very unique and rare chance to see a collection of antique Japanese masks is happening at the Kodo Arts Warehouse sale in Nevada City, May 6-14.
Collected over a number of years, the different masks on display represent a wonderful insight into Japanese culture and the Japanese theater tradition reaching back to the 14th century. The masks are often used to denote an entire character, while others may only represent a particular trait or emotion the character is experiencing. It is often fun to compare the Japanese expression of a certain emotion or feeling to the western equivalent.
The predominant type of theater mask is the Noh mask. Noh is one of the oldest forms of classical Japanese theater. Since often the actors in the drama were male, the characters of woman and old men were represented through masks. Japanese masks were of great importance for performing rituals also. Some masks were used in religious ceremonies or as part of traditional healing practices. Many other types of theater also exist that used masks such as Kabuki, Kyogen and Gigaku. Although they are used in theater performances, nowadays many are displayed as works of art in their own right.
Traditional Japanese masks are carved from a single piece of cypress wood, covered with crushed oyster shell finish, lacquered and painted. Their lacquered side often creates a multitude of light and shadow effects. Some of the more popular masks are the Hannya mask, Tengu and the Oni (devil) mask. Many Zen temples have a clay Oni mask on each corner of the temple roof to ward off evil and fire. The Hannya mask represents a woman turned demon. The mask depicts the expression of a vengeful and jealous woman. According to legend, a woman was jilted by her lover and was consumed by her anger and jealousy thus becoming possessed by a demon. The mask represents the fury of unrequited love. Tengu has a long nose and lives in the mountains and forests and represents good luck and good fortune. These are just a few!
The Kodo Arts Warehouse sale runs May 6-14. Hours: 10am -6pm Daily. 530-478-0812 www.kodo-arts.com