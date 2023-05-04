A very unique and rare chance to see a collection of antique Japanese masks is happening at the Kodo Arts Warehouse sale in Nevada City, May 6-14.

Collected over a number of years, the different masks on display represent a wonderful insight into Japanese culture and the Japanese theater tradition reaching back to the 14th century. The masks are often used to denote an entire character, while others may only represent a particular trait or emotion the character is experiencing. It is often fun to compare the Japanese expression of a certain emotion or feeling to the western equivalent.