Japanese-inspired collaboration: Kodo Japanese Antiques & LeeAnn Brook Fine Art team up for a special event in Nevada City

10 a.m. to 6 p. m. Friday continuing through May 13 at Kodo Antiques, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City

The aesthetic of Japan will come to life in May with a new collaborative show that combines old-world treasures with contemporary art inspiration. Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques and LeeAnn Brook Fine Art will join creative forces in two shows in Nevada City in May.

In collaboration with the Kodo Arts Warehouse Show, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in downtown Nevada City will be hosting an exhibition and sale called "Japanese Inspired" featuring contemporary and classic pottery pieces from the Kodo Arts Japanese Antique ceramic collection starting Friday and running through May 27.

The show will include the ceramics, mixed media paintings by LeeAnn Brook, and large format Japanese calligraphy art by Miyu Tamamura. Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, with Japanese ceramics expert Larry Ortiz giving a brief talk at 6 p.m.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or by appointment at 300 Spring St. in downtown Nevada City.

In addition to their extensive bi-annual sale of Japanese antiques, Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques will have an exhibition and sale from their 30+ year collection of Japanese Kasuri textiles at their upcoming show starting 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and running through May 13 daily at the Kodo Arts Warehouse in Nevada City (open to the public only twice a year), located at 571 Searls Ave, Nevada City.

For more information, call 530-478-0812 or visit http://www.kodo-arts.com.

Kasuri textiles featured at Kodo

Kasuri is the Japanese word for textiles that have been woven with fibers that have been dyed explicitly in order to create geometric patterns and images in the fabric. It's the Japanese method for the ikat technique.

The indigo dyed blue and white patterns are amazingly art deco and were used for work coats and pants by farmers in the countryside and daily fabrics in the home. Very earthy and organic, they give a new meaning to the expression "blue collar."

Kasuri is a traditional folk textile produced in Japan since at least the middle of the 18th century. Geometrical patterns were used primarily for farm clothing, bedding quilts and kimonos.

Egasuri picture patterns were seen in futon covers, kimonos, cushions and door curtains. They were gifted as wedding futon covers and are the most expensive and auspicious e-gasuri textiles.

Wedding futon covers with auspicious patterns were an important part of any bride's trousseau. They were usually produced on special order and are highly sought after by collectors.

Although workshops and factories developed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, production costs were high and the cottage industry of home grown cotton, hand spun threads, naturally dyed and hand woven kasuri textiles remained strong and firmly in the hands of farm women and farmer co-operatives.

In modern Japan, home weaving is a forgotten talent and in today's world kasuri textiles are dyed and woven only in a few arts and crafts workshops, encouraged with the aid of government subsidies.

Some of the kasuri textile artists have been designated "living national treasures." Antique kasuri textiles, hand woven from hand spun thread and dyed with natural indigo, are becoming more difficult to find as time presses.

In the not too distant future, exceptional kasuri textiles may only rarely be seen in museums and private collections. The few remaining antique kasuri textiles that still trickle out of the Japanese grandmother's cedar chest are truly rare and represent rapidly vanishing treasures from a glorious past.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, the downtown Nevada City gallery, has featured Kodo's Japanese antiques in her gallery since opening in 2015, combining the Japanese aesthetic with her contemporary nature-inspired art.

"I've always loved Japanese art and design, so when I opened the gallery in 2015, I decided to incorporate Japanese furniture and ceramics into a curated setting that would complement the art. The clean lines and warm presentation create an inviting environment to view the art, and customers love it," said Brook.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art also features paintings, printmaking, sculpted wood vessels, ceramics, handmade furniture, sculpture, textiles, hand blown glass, as well as the on-site studio of Brook, where visitors can see paintings in progress and discuss the art with the artist first hand.

For more information visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.