James
Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present James McMurtry with Opener BettySoo in the Marisa Funk Theater on July 25, 2023.

The son of one of America’s most celebrated novelists Larry McMurtry, author of Lonesome Dove, James McMurtry followed the family’s tradition of masterful storytelling, relating his tales in verse and music. He tours year-round and consistently throws down unparalleled powerhouse performances, reflected in the release of two live discs: the universally lauded “Live in Aught-Three” on Compadre Records, and 2009’s Live in Europe, which captured the McMurtry band’s first European tour and extraordinary live set.