Jamal Walker joins Lorraine ‘Lolo’ Gervais for final Lolo’s Lounge of 2022

Jamal Walker joins Lorraine “Lolo” Gervais as her special guest for a final Lolo’s Lounge Cabaret Show for 2022.

Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to continue the Lolo’s Lounge series on December 4 in the Marisa Funk Theater.

Jamal Walker joins Lorraine as her special guest for a final Lolo’s Lounge Cabaret Show for 2022. The two friends have sung together many times through the years (including at The Center for the Arts) and share a love of all things with heart and soul and a bluesy R&B groove to match. Backed by Lorraine’s all-star band, they’ll be singing well-loved classics from Donny Hathaway to Daryl Hall, Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, Nina Simone to Joni Mitchell, and more. With a couple of holiday tunes thrown in for seasonal cheer, Lorraine and Jamal are looking forward to singing up a fun party to lift spirits and have a great time with everyone!

A local favorite for 30 years, Jamal is a blues and soul singer with the band Elevation, a DJ at My Way Productions Entertainment, and a professional chef and baker. He’s also co-founder of Creating Communities Beyond Bias, along with his role as Community Relations Coordinator with the Grass Valley Police Department and the City of Grass Valley.

Lorraine “Lolo” Gervais is a jazz and R&B singer whose soulful vocals, stage presence, and warm relationship with her audiences have made her a favorite on both the local scene and when playing different venues and festivals up and down the west coast and beyond. Singing onstage since childhood, Lorraine has truly lived her life in music, and in March 2018, Lorraine was awarded Best Local Performing Artist in Nevada County for the 3rd year in a row.

She’s known for being a consummate and versatile entertainer who brings a quirky elegance and contemporary feel, whether singing neo-vintage jazz — or belting out classic R&B and soul. In addition to being a singer, performer, band leader, and opening for headliner artists such as Mavis Staples, Tower of Power, Rachelle Ferrelle, Charlie Hunter, Wesla Whitfield, John Hammond, and many others, she has sung on many commercial projects and has released 7 jazz-influenced albums (4 with her band Lolo Gervais), and a Christmas album partnered with guitarist Tony Unger. Whether sharing the stage with other featured singers or singing alone as frontwoman, she loves being a part of the shared space of performer and audience.

Don’t miss this intimate cabaret night of connection and songs with Lolo’s Lounge Featuring Jamal Walker at The Center for the Arts on December 4.

Source: The Center for the Arts