Jack London’s classic tale Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition comes to The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is excited to present an all-new Student Matinee Series for the youth of Nevada County with Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition on November 18, at 10 a.m. The matinee program aims to expose students to various theater experiences and live performances that will inspire them to participate in the arts, fostering collaboration, creative thinking, and problem-solving, while building self-esteem.

This theatrical presentation of Jack London’s classic novel of American literature features a 180-degree multimedia projection that surrounds dynamic actor Noel Gaulin, who plays all of the roles in telling Jack London’s classic story of the legendary sled dog Buck. Kidnapped from his lavish life on a California estate and sent to work as a sled dog during the great Klondike Gold Rush, Buck fights to survive and becomes the most famous dog in the whole history of the northland. Young and old – both adults and children – will love this sometimes funny and sometimes heart-breaking story of adventure, with themes of endurance and survival resonating with audiences of every background.

The production showcases an entire novel in under an hour. It features a unique mix of classical illustrations from the book with brand-new drawings and animations created by artist Michael Rae and a live score from award-winning singer-songwriter Graham Weber. Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition is designed to encourage audience participation through imagination as the story unfolds on stage, at the newly remodeled Center for the Arts.

This unique production is produced by Theatre Heroes, whose mission is to create high-quality touring performances for young audiences and those young at heart, and who strives to create a world of infinite possibilities and limitless imagination where anyone can be their own hero. The show was developed in Austin, Texas, and premiered at the renowned Austin Playhouse in the fall of 2015.

Pull your friends off the couch and toss your neighbors in the car, this show is perfect for the whole family and is one that can’t be missed on November 18, at The Center for the Arts. Special thanks to the show sponsor BriarPatch Food Co-op.

Source: The Center for the Arts