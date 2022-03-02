‘It’s a rock concert’: One Night of Queen comes to Grass Valley

The Miners Foundry is ready to rock you with the return of One Night of Queen taking place tomorrow night, March 4, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Auditorium on South Auburn Street.

The tribute band was one of the last to perform at the Miners Foundry in early 2020 and in the words of Executive Director Gretchen Bond, was “wildly popular.”

Moving the concert to the Veterans Hall allows for more patrons, more seating, and more dance floor space in what promises to be a full concert experience.

“We had them at the Vets Hall in 2019,” said Bond. “And we thought we would try them at the Foundry, but it’s a much better experience for everybody at the Vets Hall so we are going to go over there.”

One Night of Queen brings lights, staging and costumes. Fans of the original band will note the attention to detail in replicating the feel and persona of the icon Freddy Mercury.

“We are a Queen tribute band,” leader singer and founder of the band Gary Mullen said. “We try to create a moment in time we will never see again, which is a Queen with Freddie.”

Fans of the rock band Queen will enjoy many of the hit songs they know and love, from Radio GaGa to Bohemian Rhapsody and many, many others.

The band was formed in 2002 after Mullen won a British talent show called “Stars in Their Eyes” which was an American Idol-type show where the performers impersonate famous singers.

The Scottish native, Mullen, performed as Freddie Mercury, and in 2002 brought together a group of musicians who could emulate the members of Queen. He has not looked back.

Bond said they booked A Night of Queen last summer, hoping COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted enough to allow the show to go on.

“They were really well loved, and they are here, in the states. When you have bands coming from out of the country, you have to grab them while they are here because they are not touring that frequently, especially now. It worked out perfectly. We actually booked them last July, so we have been anticipating them coming and we are really excited about it. It’s going to be really good.”

Queen is a band that has appeal to multiple generations. While they first became popular in the 1970s, their music continues to appeal to a wide variety.

Bond said, “I don’t know about here, but in Great Britain they still chart because they are so popular. They defy a generation and age group. All ages love their music. It’s timeless.”

While the Veterans Hall does allow for more spacing, as with other performing arts venue, The Miners Foundry is keeping with their existing COVID-19 protocols, which include proof of vaccination or a 48-Hour PCR Negative test or a 24 Hour Antigen Test, as well as masks being worn unless actively eating or drinking.

Bond said that it is only fair to people who purchased tickets with those safety procedures in place to maintain them for the time being.

“All shows we had booked through the 17th of March are going to remain under the guidelines because that is what people bought the tickets with that understanding. Everybody has different levels of comfort and so we felt like we would stick with what we had so that people who bought tickets knowing that was our guideline would not be surprised.”

COVID-19 related protocols will be reassessed.

“We are ever hopeful. I am hoping we can see things lift after that,” said Bond. She shared things are going well and moving in the right direction.

Events are not selling out and advance tickets are slower, with walk ups more prevalent, but people are coming out.

Surviving the past two years has been in large part due to the support of the community Bond added, “We were fortunate that we have a community that is very supportive of us. We are trying to bring an experience here for people and entertainment for people in as safe a way as possible. I think people are hungry for it. They are just getting used to coming back out and we are feeling positive about it.”

Looking forward to the year ahead, Bond said it feels good to be moving forward. “We are not going backward, which was frustrating. We aren’t doing that anymore. We are moving forward, and it is what it is. We have shows and events booking.” She said that includes three events at Pioneer Park. One each in June, July and August

As for tomorrow night’s show, One Night of Queen will be a return to a more normal concert experience.

Mullen said, “This is our interpretation of what a concert would have been like — wild, exciting, bright, loud. It is not a sit and clap your hands kind of show. It’s not a ballet. It’s not an opera. It’s a rock concert. If you want to dance, head bang, play your air guitar or sing until your throat bleeds, go for it, because we actively encourage all of the above.”

Tickets are available at minersfoundry.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

The Miners Foundry is ready to rock you with the return of One Night of Queen taking place tomorrow night, March 4, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Auditorium on South Auburn Street.

Provided photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: Miners Foundry presents One Night of Queen WHERE: Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 South Auburn Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, March 4. Doors 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: $35 advance or $45 door

Tickets are available at minersfoundry.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Photo by Craig Silberman