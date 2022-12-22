‘It’s a party:’ Blow out 2022 with an epic Burlesque event

Celebrate the end of 2022 at a show of epic proportions as Truth or Dare Productions teams up with other area troupes to bring nearly three dozen performers to the Nevada Theatre for a Burlesque extravaganza. Pictured here are some of Truth or Dare Productions cast members.

Kim Sayre Photography

You’ve heard the term and possibly have some preconceived notion about what it means, but if you have not seen it for yourself, you are most certainly missing out on a reemerging form of entertainment that has been around since the Victorian Era! Celebrate the end of 2022 at a show of epic proportions as Truth or Dare Productions teams up with other area troupes to bring nearly three dozen performers to the Nevada Theatre for a Burlesque extravaganza!

While many hear the term “burlesque” and may think “stripper,” Truth or Dare Productions co-founder, who goes by the stage name “Cybil Unrest” explained burlesque is an art form.

“Burlesque is the art of anticipation, the art of the tease and the art of the reveal,” Unrest said. “So, it is storytelling through dance and costume reveal.”

Those who say they’ve seen it once, could not possibly have seen it all. Unrest said this show includes four different troupes who each bring their own unique personas.

“We have dancers. We have aerialists. We have people who do character work and are super bendy,” she said. “This show has 35 performers for our end of year blowout.”

She explained there are hundreds of styles of burlesque including nerdy, funny, campy, sexy, ultra-technical and many more.

Nick Federoff, who teamed with Unrest to create Truth or Dare Productions in 2013, will serve as emcee for the evening.

“If you want to see what the larger platform of burlesque is, this is the show to see,” he said.

Joining the campy, character-driven dancers of Truth or Dare will be performers from Colfax’s witchy Heelesque, Syn Circus (San Francisco and local), who specialize in circus and dance art, including aerial work, and the Auburn based Vixen Dames, who pair sultry comedy with classically trained dancers.

“It’s a very wide spectrum. It’s a very eclectic group,” Unrest said.

“The big part of this show is that we get to bring the community together on one stage,” Federoff said. “We are bringing four totally separate troupes together in one space. As far as we know that is potentially the most people on the (Nevada Theatre) stage at one time. It’s 35 people and 22 acts.”

Nearly a decade ago no one would say “yes to burlesque” because people did not understand what it was. The Nevada Theatre board of directors gave a tentative okay to the first show but required it to be called a “cabaret” and were in attendance. Once they saw it for themselves, Unrest said, they were 100% behind it.

“Once they saw it, they said yes, you can have this show here,” she said. “We have never seen anything like it, because we just didn’t have any burlesque here.”

Times have certainly changed as there are now over half a dozen area troupes.

“What we really like is that a community is created around burlesque,” Unrest said. “It’s a safe space for people to create acts and perform acts and watch acts.”

Federoff added, “It’s a way for people to express themselves however they want to express themselves.”

The show is promoted as the “best of the best” with both solo and group acts.

Audience members participate through “hoots and hollers,” throwing money and other interactions. As emcee, Federoff really has to be on his toes and he does a great job, Unrest said.

“It’s kind of a back-and-forth exchange,” she said. “That is part of what drew me in, and I know Nick likes that too. It’s audience participation in our shows. We love our audiences.”

She noted many members will dress up and it can be difficult to differentiate a performer from a spectator.

Federoff noted there was a point when they were performing with the same people all the time and realized they needed more performers, so Unrest started teaching. Now there are more performers than can be accommodated in one show.

“I can see the trajectory of how that all grew, and it is awesome,” she said.

For those interested in learning the art of burlesque, Unrest teaches classes weekly. “There is no typical performer,” she said. Contact Truth or Dare Productions for more information.

Federoff said the internet can be credited with helping promote this centuries old art form.

“It’s always been cutting edge, with feather fans and corsets and showing ankles a hundred years ago, so it’s always been on the fringe of society and never seemed like it was main stream art,” he said, “but now with the internet, social media, and the way people can connect, the community is not only finding itself more easily, it is finding audiences more easily, which is making it grow and become more culturally iconic than it has ever been before.”

And the art form continues to grow in popularity.

“What I noticed was people were hesitant to book us because they didn’t know what it was, but post-COVID people are almost fighting over us,” Unrest said. “It kind of blew up in this town, right after COVID.”

This is going to be a longer show than normal, but there will not be a dull moment, Federoff said.

“The stage is never quiet,” he said. “There is never a moment when there isn’t something happening. We have the kittens cleaning up between acts and they are performing as well. That is one of things I absolutely love about our shows. From start to finish you are going to be watching something and taken care of and entertained. It’s a party.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHO: Truth or Dare Productions, Heelesque, Syn Circus and the Vixen Dames WHAT: End of year Blowout Burlesque WHEN: Friday, December 30, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30) WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City HOW: Tickets: $20-28, VIP, General Admission and Early-Bird; Tickets sold through Ticket Spice: https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/burlesque-blowout MORE INFO: This is an LBGTQ+ friendly event for 18+ adults. The show will include adult content and no one under the age of 18 will be admitted. For more information, visit https://www.truthordareproductions.com/ or email truthordaredance@gmail.com .

“Burlesque is the art of anticipation, the art of the tease and the art of the reveal," Truth or Dare Productions co-founder Cybil Unrest said. Pictured are some of Truth or Dare Productions cast members.

Kim Sayre Photography

Colfax’s witchy Heelesque troupe will join the other performers at the Nevada Theatre on Dec. 30.

Photo by Jose Lopez

Auburn-based Vixen Dames pair sultry comedy with classically trained dancers.

Provided photo

Syn Circus, based in San Francisco and locally, specialize in circus and dance art, including aerial work.

Photo by Bernie Dickson