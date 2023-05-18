Founded in 1982, and named for the town in which it was created, a popular Americana/Blue Grass focused music festival has had to move around a bit but found a home in Nevada County after the Rim Fire forced organizers to relocate a decade ago. In what has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition, the Strawberry Music Festival makes its way back to the Nevada County Fairgrounds May 25-29.

This year’s lineup includes some icons of the genre, featuring North Mississippi All Stars Friday night. According to AP News, “The North Mississippi Allstars, started by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson (sons of legendary producer/musician Jim Dickinson), blend hill country blues, rock, funk and psychedelia to produce a distinctly southern sound that is playful and joyful, high-flying but grounded in a groove.“ Fans say the chemistry of the duo cannot be denied.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

