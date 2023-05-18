Founded in 1982, and named for the town in which it was created, a popular Americana/Blue Grass focused music festival has had to move around a bit but found a home in Nevada County after the Rim Fire forced organizers to relocate a decade ago. In what has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition, the Strawberry Music Festival makes its way back to the Nevada County Fairgrounds May 25-29.
This year’s lineup includes some icons of the genre, featuring North Mississippi All Stars Friday night. According to AP News, “The North Mississippi Allstars, started by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson (sons of legendary producer/musician Jim Dickinson), blend hill country blues, rock, funk and psychedelia to produce a distinctly southern sound that is playful and joyful, high-flying but grounded in a groove.“ Fans say the chemistry of the duo cannot be denied.
Single day tickets are already sold out for Yonder Mountain String Band who headline Saturday’s festivities. The Grammy nominated band is a quartet comprised of Adam Aijala on guitar, Dave Johnston on banjo, multi-instrumentalist Nick Piccinni (mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and guitar) and Nevada City resident and bassist Ben Kaufmann. Their backgrounds are diverse. The only one of their kind when they started out, their “jam-grass” style has built a large and loyal following. Attendees will love dancing along to their repertoire of cover songs such as their take on King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” or the Grateful Dead’s “Ripple” as well as to the countless original tunes they have released over the course of a quarter century.
The incomparable, Grammy nominated, all female, Della Mae, will close the festival Sunday night. Della Mae is a string band that was cofounded by two-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker and vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, who will be performing with guitarist Avril Smith, and bassist Vickie Vaughn. Their mission as a band is “to showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance” as stated in the Strawberry Music Festival webpage.
In between the headliners, some 20 acts will perform, beginning early Thursday evening. Other bands of note include the AJ Lee & Blues Summit, Sam Grisman Project, Rainbow Girls, and Mumbo Gumbo. Local favorites Achilles’ Wheel and Broken Compass are also in the lineup, which includes four days of music on stage with non-stop picking and jamming taking place off stage.
Many of the festival goers camp throughout the weekend. While a couple of the multi-day camping packages have sold out, there are still a number of sites available. Camping packages include admission to the festival. Both organizers and past attendees will attest that beyond the stage, it is the family-like atmosphere that takes place throughout the weekend that is a huge draw, bringing people back year after year.
New to the festival this year is marketing manager Michael Miller, who became involved after years of attending the festival when it was still in Tuolumne County.
“Strawberry has always been a family focused event,” Miller said. “There are games and art. The programming focuses on music and arts and has activities throughout. I would go for the fun whether paying attention to who was playing or not.”
Attendees tend to immerse themselves in the weekend with welcoming jam sessions taking place around the camping area. Many campers create their own venues. Returning attendees are known by their camp names and will host their own unique events, which may include a special lunch, a wine and cheese afternoon and other welcoming activities.
Miller said the camp experience is one of the best parts of the weekend.
“The people, the attendees, the campsites — you just walk through, and people are just playing music,” he said. “You just walk up, and you don’t have to say anything. You are just invited. So, you just come up too little jam sessions around campsites and that is just one of the coolest things about Strawberry.”
There are workshops and activities throughout the festival weekend. Focusing on creating a unique community and family friendly event, the staff works to provide a robust children’s program as well. Many of the kids have been coming for most of their lives. The children’s program is divided into four different areas by age groups from toddlers to teens. Teens have their own recreation center with games, jams, and a late-night dance.
There is a large food court and plenty of vendors selling merchandise. And, in keeping with tradition, the popular Hog Ranch Radio will be broadcasting live. The pirate radio station airs live throughout the festival bringing the music as well as announcements to concert goers.
Festival Organizer Jodi Barnett summed up the festival’s popularity.
“So many lifelong friendships have been forged at this festival,” Barnett said. “People have found their spouses. Children have been born out of the connections that have been made at Strawberry. Weddings have happened. It’s magic.”
KNOW & GO WHAT: Strawberry Music Festival WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley WHEN: Entertainment Thursday, May 25 – Sunday, May 28 (campers may stay thru Monday, May 29) TICKETS: Tickets are $80-$350 for adults, $15-$50 for children 6-12, $25-$90 for teens, Children under age 6 are free. All children and teens must be accompanied by an adult. MORE INFO: https://strawberrymusic.com/ {related_content_uuid}2ba03e62-9f61-426c-ad96-a70ee373d89f{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover Strawberry Music Festival goers young and old keep the long-standing tradition of family fun alive during the 2019 Strawberry Music Festival. | The Union file photo {related_content_uuid}09a47d6d-54d3-46a6-9820-3988bd06fba3{/related_content_uuid}
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com