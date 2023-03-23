You can’t waltz across Texas, but you can two-step over to the Miners Foundry this Sunday afternoon for a Western Swing dance party.
“It’s all about the dancing,” said Juliet Gobert. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
“Western Swing was parallel to regular swing. Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys was the country version of Benny Goodman,” said Bob Woods. “The music was to support the dancing.”
Gobert’s Heifer Belles are opening for Woods’ Western Swing Trio. Doors open at noon, and the dancing starts at 1 p.m.
“Bob and I have been talking about bringing Western Swing to Nevada County for quite some time,” Gobert said.
As a member of the Western Swing Hall of Fame (inducted 2014), Woods is more than qualified to bring that swing thing to Nevada City.
He said he was introduced to Wills’ swing style at the beginning of his professional career in 1971 with the band Tokpela. Commander Cody’s lead guitarist Bill Kirchen, one of Woods’ early mentors, also played Wills songs.
Woods’ experience learning from and playing with Tiny Moore of the Texas Playboys made it inevitable that this highly talented singer/songwriter/guitarist would make it into the Hall of Fame.
What makes the Western Swing Trio all the more authentic is the presence of Hall of Famer Olen Dillingham (2005). “He’s played fiddle and electric mandolin with Western Swing luminaries Carolyn Martin, Igor Glenn, Dave Stuckey, Jimmy Rivers, and former Texas Playboys Tiny Moore and Vance Terry,” Woods wrote in an email.
“He has been a part of hometown favorites Cousin Cricket and the Stardust Cowboys,” Woods added.
Rounding out the trio is “future Hall of Famer” Brett Cole, Woods said.
Equally at home on either standup, acoustic or electric bass, Cole made an impression on Woods years ago when he was with the renowned Placer County surf band, the Pyronauts (one of the many bands Woods has played in over the years).
Woods liked Cole’s versatile style, and years later, he recruited him not only for his Western Swing Trio, but also the highly popular Bob Woods Geezer Gig Trio with Juliet Gobert.
The Belles
A self-described “blue-collar musician,” Woods bought his first house playing music seven nights a week in Sacramento. Throughout his storied career, he kept days jobs as a roofer, a computer programmer and bona fide railroad engineer.
Gobert, on the other hand, has only blossomed as a stellar singer/songwriter in the last decade. After retiring as a forensic specialist for Child Protective Services, she embarked on a career that not only saw her founding her own successful band, the Heifer Belles, but also being invited to share top billing with the Bob Woods Geezer Gig Trio with Juliet Gobert.
Toni Michele Valenta-Pencille, a long-time member of the Belles, plucks a big sound out of her acoustic, bass guitar. And she provides sweet harmony to Gobert’s original songs.
Classically trained and jazz influenced, Heifer Belle newcomer Nici Van Kreidt didn’t even have to audition for the band as lead instrumentalist on the fiddle. “I invited her to join the band,” Gobert said. “I’m so glad she said yes.”
Musical shares
Gobert added, “I can’t wait to see her and Olen play fiddles together.”
Both the Belles and the Swing Trio will play separate sets, but both Woods and Gobert confirmed they and their bandmates will be sitting in with each other for certain songs.
For Woods and Gobert, singing together is familiar territory. Besides the Geezer Gig, they also perform frequently as a singer-songwriter duo. Each has multiple albums to their credit, and they recently recorded “Tea and Whiskey” together, singing and playing each other’s originals.
Bring your dancing shoes, because seating is limited, and the Miners Foundry has the best, wooden, dance floor in the county. Tickets are $10 at the door and $11.89 online.
“This is a dance concert in the style of Western Swing dances all over the country. The music will be the correct tempo and duration for swing dancing,” said Woods, promising Swing purists the real deal.
“Hopefully, it becomes a regular event,” he said.
Because as the lady said, “It’s all about the dancing.”
KNOW & GO WHAT: Western Swing Dance WHO: Bob Woods’ Western Swing Trio; Juliet Gobert’s Heifer Belles WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 26 (doors open at noon) ADMISSION: $10 at the door, $11.89 online MORE INFO: (530) 265-5040; info@minersfoundry.org; https://minersfoundry.org/events/ {related_content_uuid}6e708c31-9a99-43e6-a0aa-a28ffe8a900e{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover Bob Woods’ Western Swing Trio headlines a dance party at the Miners Foundry Sunday. From left, Olen Dillingham, Bob Woods and Brett Cole. | Submitted photo {related_content_uuid}8e0fb00e-e503-4450-a7ad-436b62b674ad{/related_content_uuid}