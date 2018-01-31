Israeli conflict subject of free film held at Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains in Grass Valley
January 31, 2018
WHAT: “Occupation of the American Mind: Israel’s Public Relations War in the United States”
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8
WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 Church St., Grass Valley
COST: Free
A free public viewing of a film on the United States involvement in Israeli-Palestinian issues is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 Church St., Grass Valley.
The film, titled "Occupation of the American Mind: Israel's Public Relations War in the United States," is being provided by Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains's Social Justice Committee.
Snacks will be provided, and a question-and-answer period will follow the film.
Lebanese-American journalist and poet Roqayah Chamseddine called the film "masterful and riveting" and added that it "dispels the myth" of Israel as a victim.
Narrated by Roger Waters, the movie jacket says the film features leading observers who examine how the Israeli and U.S. governments have joined with the pro-Israel lobby, "often with very different motives, to shape American media coverage on the conflict in Israel's favor."
The film reports on the "decades-long battle for the hearts, minds and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation of increasingly right-wing politics."
