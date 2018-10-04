We evolve and grow into the image of God that we hold in our hearts. We become a mirror image of the divine image we believe in, and it shows up in our behavior.

If you don't believe me then just look at the religious extremists around the world, look at their beliefs and their behavior. So, we need to be careful as to the image of God that we are adhering to.

Is it merely a reflection of our own narrow ideas, or is it one that calls us to expand our awareness and to grow beyond our preferences?

About a year ago I discovered a book entitled "Is Your God Big Enough, Close Enough, You Enough?" In my 42 years of studying and ministering I have never come across a book that is as important as this book.

The author Rev. Paul Smith is a Methodist Minister, from Kansas City, Missouri, who deliberated on the traditional presentation of God and expanded it into a wondrous rich contemporary reworking that uses the best of theology and scientific knowledge.

He acknowledged that the traditional idea of The Trinity was static and limited, and unsuitable for modern spiritual seekers. What he develops it into is mind-blowing and extraordinary.

Anyone who is a serious student of religion and spirituality ought to read this book for its mind-expanding capability. Rev. Smith makes use of Spiral Dynamics and Ken Wilber's Integral Theory to rework traditional images, symbols and presentations on God.

The great thing is that he does it in a way that is eminently readable while being insightful and scholarly at the same time. At the heart of all major spiritual paths is the requirement to lose your self to find your true self.

In Christianity it is called the paschal mystery of the cycle of death and resurrection. This has often been poorly presented and misunderstood to the point that people have been scared off of religion. Or it has been used as a support for the status quo of "old time religion" while objecting to the idea of change, which is the very thing necessary for the evolution of our spiritual lives.

Our egos object to change because it requires dying to an old version of ourselves, and the collective ego is even more resistant. This at the heart of true spiritual evolution or growth.

With the cultural and religious warfare that is endemic in our society now, Rev. Smith's book is indeed timely. Many are feeling paralyzed, angry, mentally or emotionally ill from the confusion and stress that is the new normal.

While people are breaking down it is an opportunity for breaking through. Which is why I have chosen "Is Your God Big Enough, Close Enough, You Enough?" for our annual seven week book study.

Anyone wishing to find a deeper spiritual meaning, or a more relatable image of God will find this book incredibly helpful, especially if they have rejected childhood or traditional images of God.

In the fall each year Unity in The Gold Country holds a seven week small group book study to which all are invited. If you are interested in joining a group or getting a discounted copy of the book then please contact the office to sign up at 530-274-2463.

Each Sunday the talk at the service is based on the reading material for that week. The program begins Sunday.

Rev. Jerry Farrell is a Unity Minister, former Roman Catholic priest, and was Chaplain at Hospice of the Foothills for five years. He has a Masters of Divinity, and a Masters in Counseling Psychology. He is the lead Minister at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court in Grass Valley.