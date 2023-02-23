Fans of Celtic music need not wait for a fall festival to enjoy an evening of inspired musical entertainment from a group of talented musicians who, for more than 25 years, have been performing complex arrangements and unique sounds to reshape the boundaries of traditional Irish music. The very popular Lunasa comes to Miners Foundry Saturday, February 25.

The name Lunasa is from an ancient Celtic harvest festival that honors the Irish god Lugh — one of the most prominent gods in Irish mythology.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com