Fans of Celtic music need not wait for a fall festival to enjoy an evening of inspired musical entertainment from a group of talented musicians who, for more than 25 years, have been performing complex arrangements and unique sounds to reshape the boundaries of traditional Irish music. The very popular Lunasa comes to Miners Foundry Saturday, February 25.
The name Lunasa is from an ancient Celtic harvest festival that honors the Irish god Lugh — one of the most prominent gods in Irish mythology.
Formed in 1997, Lunasa is comprised of a dream team of Irish musicians. Comprised of members from several other successful Irish bands including founding members Sean Smyth and Trevor Hutchinson, Lunasa enjoys worldwide popularity. Lunasa’s publicist and manager, Maureen Brennan said bassist Hutchinson’s roots were in rock and roll.
“He was in a band with Mike Scott called ‘The Waterboys’ and then he moved back to Ireland and got into more traditional music before he and Sean and a couple of others, formed Lunasa,” Brennan said.
Fiddler Sean Smyth is also a practicing physician so he comes and goes with the band, Brennan said.
“He always performs with them in Ireland and the British Isles but not so much in America for a number of years,” Brennan said, “but after going through COVID and a lot of medical intensity, I guess you’d call it, he decided it was time to come back and play in America with the band.”
Getting away from “medical intensity” to play to audiences around the world began with an opportunity to spend a few months in Australia. Smyth and Hutchinson and a couple other musicians thought it would be fun to travel and play some good, Irish music.
Brennan said the Irish music community is relatively small. “Everybody knows each other and initially they formed a band to go and tour in Australia. A couple of them had been contacted so Sean and Trevor and a few other musicians that they knew thought that would be fun for a couple of months and it just took off.”
Some of those original players left and Smyth and Hutchinson brought in flutist Kevin Crawford, along with piper Cillian Vallely of the famous Vallely artistic clan (who has performed with Riverdance and recently recorded with Bruce Springsteen.) who also plays the whistles. Guitarist Ed Boyd completes the quintet of performers.
Boyd was well known in the UK folk scene with band the band “Flook.” Over the years, the band has enjoyed collaborations with singers Natalie Merchant, Mary-Chapin Carpenter, and Tim O’Brien which helped propel them to performances all over the world.
The band is at the forefront of contemporary Irish music. “One of the things that is very unique about Lunasa is they combine traditional Irish music and original compositions and they play more slow tunes than other Irish bands,” Brennan said. “A lot of Irish bands play the same notes exactly and fast. Lunasa has a lot more harmonics in their playing. They play a lot more slower tunes than is generally performed in Irish music.”
The evening will be filled with Irish tunes and engaging stories about the tunes. Brennan said the distinction is important in that a tune is music while a song includes lyrics. Lunas is generally performing tunes as they do not have lyrics, so the performances are instrumental, though they may go unnoticed due to the charm and entertaining persona of Crawford, Brennan said.
“Their music is so engaging,” Brennan said. “Sometimes (a lack of vocals) can be off-putting to people, but Kevin Crawford is the lead man in the band and he is very, very engaging. So people don’t even notice there is no singing for his stories and for the engagement with the music. People just can’t resist it. He tells the backgrounds of the tunes. He tells stories about the band members or himself and he is just exceedingly entertaining. People just love that.”
Having performed at the KVMR Celtic Festival in the past, Brennan said they band is familiar with the crowd and expects attendees to have a great time.
“People may sometimes sit and listen, but particularly in Nevada City, people will be on their feet,” Brennan said.
KNOW & GO WHO: Miners Foundry Cultural Center WHAT: Lunasa WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City WHEN: Doors 7 p.m. Show: 8 p.m. MORE INFO: $35; minersfoundry.org, (530) 265-5040
On the Cover Formed in 1997, Lunasa is comprised of a dream team of Irish musicians. | Submitted photo
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com