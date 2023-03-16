Irish-American band RUNA continues to push the boundaries of Celtic music, earning them a reputation as one of the most innovative Irish folk groups of this generation. Interweaving the exuberant tunes and haunting melodies of Ireland and Scotland with the intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues, they offer a thrilling take on traditional music.

The name RUNA means “mystery” or “secret lore,” and “when they are onstage together, there is truly a mystical quality to their playing,” according to irishphiladelphia.com.