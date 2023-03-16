Irish-American band RUNA continues to push the boundaries of Celtic music, earning them a reputation as one of the most innovative Irish folk groups of this generation. Interweaving the exuberant tunes and haunting melodies of Ireland and Scotland with the intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues, they offer a thrilling take on traditional music.
The name RUNA means “mystery” or “secret lore,” and “when they are onstage together, there is truly a mystical quality to their playing,” according to irishphiladelphia.com.
RUNA consists of vocalist Shannon Lambert-Ryan of Philadelphia, Dublin-born guitarist, Fionán de Barra, acclaimed drummer Cheryl Prashker (Full Frontal Folk, Jonathan Edwards), fiddler Jake James of New York, and three-time Canadian fiddle champion Tom Fitzgerald, who also plays mandolin.
RUNA’s sixth album, TEN: The Errant Night! received praise on both sides of the Atlantic and has been nominated for Best World/Traditional Song (“An Buachaillín Bán”) in the Independent Music Awards! The group has been honored internationally, winning Top Group and Top Traditional Group in the Irish Music Awards and three Independent Music Awards including Best LIVE Album and Best World/Traditional Song.
RUNA is also socially active with their Rockin’ Sock Collection. They have been asking their RUNAtics to bring pairs of brand new socks to performances for donations to local shelters and organizations supporting families and individuals with housing insecurities and financial difficulties. They started this project in February 2020, and so far have collected and donated over 3,500 pairs of socks! RUNA says, “Any socks are great! If 10 people bring socks, that’s 10 more cozy pairs of feet than we would have had otherwise! Thank you!”
RUNA performs at the Auburn State Theatre Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.
KNOW & GO WHAT: RUNA WHEN: Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156